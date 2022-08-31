Khloe Kardashian is curvy queen in hot pink body suit

Khloe Kardashian showed off her weight loss in a hot pink ensemble from Good American. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian is taking a page out of Margot Robbie’s book and going full-on Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

The Kardashians star wore an all-pink ensemble on Tuesday that showed off her massive weight loss in the most flattering way. Khloe has lost a huge amount of weight in the last couple of years, changing up her hair and clothing style to match her new look.

If there was a picture next to the word “glow-up” in the dictionary, it would be Khloe (well, maybe Adele, but Khloe would be a close second). The reality star looks thinner and more toned than ever, as she has clearly been spending a lot of time in the gym after her very public and messy split from the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe wore a very pink outfit that featured pieces from the new Pop Off Pink collection for Good American. She wore the Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit, which retails for $65, and the Good Legs Coated Jeans which cost $170. On top, Khloe wore the Better Than Leather Bomber jacket ($175), though later shed the piece to reveal her muscular arms.

Khloe parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a chic bun with glam makeup to match as she stood in front of a mirror with makeup lights.

She later walked over to a full-length mirror to show the bottom of the outfit, revealing the jeans with a cropped bottom.

The latest Good American collection has obviously jumped on the Barbiecore trend, made popular by stars like Megan Fox and Rihanna, with the color being a huge trend as we go into fall.

As for the trend, Khloe told Elle magazine that a lot of people think they came up with the idea just a couple of months ago, perhaps trying to jump on the bandwagon. However, the reality star revealed that is not so, claiming they began working on the Pop Off Pink collection a year ago.

Khloe explained her stance on the Good American size range

The main thing that Khloe wants to make clear about Good American is the fact that they don’t do “plus-size” and “standard size,” only selling to department stores that will not separate the sizes in their stores.

She told Elle, “We don’t sell to retail stores unless they’re going to carry the full size range. That does financially hinder us a lot because not every department store has the budget to do that.”

She added, “I get having a buying budget, and I respect that, but we want everyone who buys Good American to feel included, respected, and seen.”

Season 2 of The Kardashians begins streaming on Hulu on September 22.