Khloe Kardashian showed off her curves in a black catsuit as she attended her nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian was all curves as she attended her nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah, and luckily for fans, paparazzi caught the reality star in action.

Khloe wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner in attendance for Mason’s big night.

Mason’s birthday party took place last night in West Hollywood, and it was truly a family affair.

Mason’s parents, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, also attended the festivities. So did Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian, each of whom brought their signature style to show love to Kris Jenner’s eldest grandchild.

Guests dined from various vendors, including the famous Van Leeuwen Ice Cream truck, which served frosty treats to partygoers.

It looked like Khloe carried a Balenciaga bag and wore a bodysuit by the disgraced fashion house. Fans might recall that Kim has frequently worn bodysuits by Balenciaga with built-in shoes and gloves, similar to Khloe’s look of the night.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in bodysuit at Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah

Khloe’s black bodysuit had a mock neckline and hugged every curve, making her figure appear even more exaggerated.

She carried a silver and sparkly purse that was tiny, cute, and fashionable.

Khloe rocked her sunglasses at night, which has become a signature look for the mother of two. Fans could still see Khloe’s soft glam makeup underneath the shades.

She donned dewy skin, glossy lips, and a bronzed glow as she smiled and socialized with other guests.

Although she was at a Bar Mitzvah, she wore an oversized silver cross, a religious symbol of a different religion. She also sported dangling silver earrings, perfectly matching her purse and necklace.

Khloe’s honey-blonde hair had soft waves cascading down her black ensemble.

When Khloe isn’t tending to family obligations, she has a business empire to run.

Khloe Kardashian promotes her denim line Good American

Khloe co-founded Good American with Emma Grede as an inclusive denim line.

Since releasing Good American in 2016, the brand has ballooned, becoming more successful each year. Khloe has continued to promote Good American with social media posts for her massive following.

Khloe told Bustle, “At our core, the desire is to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented.”

Accordingly, Good American offers fashionable sizes, ranging from 00-32.

The Kardashians Season 1 and Season 2 can be streamed on Hulu.