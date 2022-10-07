Khloe Kardashian is beautiful in black head-to-toe spandex

Khloe Kardashian shows her slimmed down figure in black SKIMS spandex during Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian continued to slay and serve looks after she returned home from Paris Fashion Week as the latest post saw her striking a few poses in the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

She showed her sister, Kim Kardashian, some love, wearing body-hugging black head-to-toe spandex by SKIMS.

The week prior, Khloe supported Kim for her Ciao Kim collection with Dolce & Gabbana. Khloe showed a sister’s work is never done as she flew back to California for Kourtney Kardashian’s star-studded Lemme launch. Finally, Khloe jetted back to Europe with a memorable appearance in Paris.

Khloe joined her sister, Kylie Jenner, who was representing the Kardashian-Jenner clan at the week-long event.

The mother of two came for the last day of the fashion show-filled week, but she made quite an impression.

The Good American co-founder tagged her loyal team of stylists, makeup artists, and nail technicians in the photos posted for her 275 million Instagram followers.

Khloe Kardashian in black spandex is serving SKIMS looks

Khloe rocked a spandex bodysuit with a halter neck and backless design. She wore black leather stiletto boots that added inches to her 5’10” frame. The fabulous boots came up over her knees and just below her hips.

She sported long blonde hair in loose waves which cascaded down her back. Khloe rocked soft-glam makeup with winged eyeliner that brought out her gorgeous green eyes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 38-year-old also added lengthy nude acrylics and dramatic lashes to her signature look.

Khloe let the photos do the talking, opting for a series of emojis as her caption.

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American line promotes diversity

Although Khloe is tinier than ever, she created Good American to be inclusive of women of all different shapes and sizes. Khloe hopes to break the mold by promoting diversity in the fashion industry and catering to all women, regardless of their body shape or size.

Khloe launched Good American jeans with Emma Grede, who also helped launch sister Kim’s shapewear line, SKIMS. It remains a celebrity favorite, with Icy rapper Saweetie recently doing a photo shoot in the clothing.

Khloe explained her rationale for the line to Bustle. She said, “Fashion sometimes gets really intimidating, and people feel that they can’t venture out into certain things, because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles.”

Khloe continued, “I’ve been on both sides of it — where I have felt really insecure because of what a boutique was, like, allowing me to wear because they wouldn’t go up to a certain size. I felt like it wasn’t expected for me to wear certain things.”

Khloe continues to be a mover-and-shaker in the denim industry.

The Kardashians Season 2 airs new episodes each Thursday on Hulu.