Khloe Kardashian showed her newly slim figure in a pink mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Khloe Kardashian sizzled at her sister Kim Kardashian’s recent birthday celebrations wearing a tight mini dress that surely stole some attention away from the birthday girl.

The Kardashians star wore a silky light pink dress that was a cinched-in corset around the waist, separate plunging cups that enhanced her chest, and spaghetti straps.

The thigh-skimming number flattered Khloe’s impressive recent weight loss, showing her beautiful toned figure in all its glory.

Khloe paired the look with an incredibly long, silky white robe on top that gave the illusion of a sexy bedtime outfit rather than going out attire.

She gave off major Elle Woods vibes with her strappy pink heels and pink mini purse while leaving jewelry to a minimum.

Khloe threw her hair up in a chic but slightly messy bun on top of her head, with a small strand of her bangs hanging down for a flirty effect.

Her eyeliner was black all around, with long thick eyelashes, and she matched her dress with a light pink, slightly frosty lipstick. Khloe tagged her makeup artist, Ash Holm, in the shot.

She captioned the photo carousel, “I forgot some photos. I had to post again. Ooops how stunning is this fabric tunnel @mindyweiss and @andrew_mindyweiss,” noting the long pieces of material hanging down in the shots that were used as decoration for Kim’s birthday dinner.

Khloe shared a series of shots that gave a full-body view of her outfit, as well as pictures where she was walking away and looking over her shoulder.

Khloe Kardashian recently attended sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration

Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a series of shots from the birthday dinner, including several with friends and one with her sisters.

Khloe’s outfit wasn’t quite visible as she was standing behind her sister Kourtney with her arms around her, but the sisters all looked stunning as they posed together.

Khloe Kardashian co-parents with Tristan Thompson

Khloe has been having a tough couple of years, and fans of the reality show The Kardashians have been watching all the drama unfold on the current season.

In the premiere episode, audiences watched Khloe deal with the fallout of finding out the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her and got another woman pregnant. Tristan did so knowing he and Khloe had done an embryo transfer to a surrogate just days before.

The birth of their second child was also seen on the show, and now sources have revealed Tristan wants to be part of his children’s lives.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life.”

The source said that despite Khloe having primary custody, she wants him to be there because he is a good dad to their kids.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.