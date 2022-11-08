Khloe Kardashian stuns at the 2016 Gabrielle’s Angel Ball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian turned heads in a bronze dress.

She wore the outfit to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. Katie Holmes and Julia Fox were also in attendance.

For the event, the reality star wore a tight bronze dress that hugged her amazing physique. It also had a large cutout across her waist, highlighting her weight loss.

The dress is from the popular designer LaQuan Smith.

She slicked her hair back into a bun and put on her signature natural makeup look.

From wearing plunging dresses to her swimsuit looks, Khloe has shown that she is definitely a fashionista.

Pic credit: @uhlexiswarren/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Costume

This year, Khloe and her daughter True Thompson decided to dress up as matching grey kitties. And they did not disappoint.

The reality star wore a long sleeve grey velvet catsuit with hot pink paw prints on the hands of the sleeves.

She completed the one-piece with platinum knee-high boots and a cat ears headband.

True wore a mini-version of her mom’s catsuit, and her hair was sliced back into two space buns.

Their cat makeup looks were done by celebrity makeup artist Ash K Hol, who has also worked with Megan Fox and Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian’s clothing company

Aside from her very successful reality star career, Khloe is also a thriving entrepreneur. In 2016, she co-founded the clothing brand Good American in partnership with guest shark on Shark Tank Emma Grede. Emma is also a partner in Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims.

Good American features everything from bold jumpsuits to size-inclusive denim jeans.

Khloe recently opened up about the company and its recent partnership with Revolve.

In an interview with Bustle, she said, “We love Revolve, we love their aesthetic, everything that they have to say, and then the fact that they’re picking up the core pieces of Good American in more sizes means a lot to us. And it’s a different set of eyes that get to see Good American and see how inclusive and fabulous we are.”

She also shared her personal favorite products from the brand. “I love our bodysuits. I love the fabrication of them and just how you feel so sucked in and supported.”

In addition to Revolve, select Good American products are available in stores, including Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The Diamond Life Collection is set to release a brand-new bejeweled line on the company’s site this Thursday.