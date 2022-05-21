Khloe Kardashian in tight bodysuit flaunts ‘good waist’

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian isn’t just a Good American, she’s a Good American with a Good Waist. The 37-year-old reality star has already made headlines this month for sizzling in two glitter bikinis while promoting the Good Swim branch of her 2016-founded clothing line, and there’s more.

A recent photo on the brand’s Instagram has shown off Khloe’s flawless sense of style, this as she slips back into the jeans that made Good American famous.

Khloe Kardashian knows good waists in tight bodysuit

Khloe was photographed looking super-fit and summer ready. The mom of one was seen stepping onto a sidewalk in full sunlight, flaunting her super-slim waist and curvy hips in high-waisted and slightly cropped jeans in light blue, offsetting her figure-flaunting pants with a strappy and skintight white bodysuit.

Keeping it simple and stylish, Khloe paired her look with perspex nude high heels, also clutching her phone and rocking tinted shades.

Khloe wore her blonde locks in a choppy and wavy bob, sending out a cute and confident smile as a caption explained more.

“DO IT LIKE KOKO,” it read, tagging Khloe and adding: “@khloekardashian in Good Waist in Blue629 and the Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit.”

Khloe’s waist appears to be shrinking since her 2022 split from NBA player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. It also appears to be the result of hardcore workouts – while Khloe used to promote waist trainers on social media, she’s showcasing way more blood, sweat, and tears than before as she ups her fitness game.

Khloe Kardashian on being called ‘the fat sister’

Back in 2015, the former E! star opened up to People about being compared to her famous sisters.

“Growing up, I was always chubby,” she said. “My girlfriends were always running around in two-pieces and I never felt comfortable to do that.”

“I didn’t really realize that I was ‘the fat sister’ if you will until I went on TV and the media started saying that about me,” she continued. “I started saying it before people. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m the fat, funny sister. Who cares?’ I almost let that take ownership of me. [But really] I wasn’t fat. I wasn’t obese. But I would let society make me believe that I was.”

The body-positive star, who channels her mentality into her size-inclusive brand, concluded: “I don’t believe in one size fits all. As long as I can lay my head down at night, that’s all that matters. It’s not about fitting someone else’s standards.”