Khloe Kardashian in skimpy spandex highlights shrinking gym body

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her shrinking figure just as she makes headlines for seeing her sisters worrying about her weight.

The reality star, 38, has made major 2022 headlines for slimming down, and an Instagram Story posted yesterday offered fans an insight into how she’s been dropping the pounds.

Khloe posted in selfie mode and from the gym while admitting she was “procrastinating” during her workout, although enough summer photos this year have shown that she’s hardly slacking in the abs department.

In her video, Khloe posed amid rows and rows of equipment from her home gym.

The Good American founder drew attention to her chiseled figure as she wore her usual gym getup – tight leggings and a matching sports bra.

Going low-cut, Khloe added in pops of color via her red sneakers. She posed leaning against a treadmill with her smartphone largely hiding her face.

Khloe Kardashian in the gym. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss has sisters worried

Viewers of The Kardashians have been watching Khloe’s sisters react to her weight loss.

On the latest episode of the Hulu series, 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian sat Khloe down to explain that she and her siblings were concerned about Khloe’s weight. “You look very skinny,” Kim said. “I will say that Kendall and Kylie – not that I’m trying to out them – but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s worth noting that Kim herself has shed a large amount of weight this year and is now down 21 pounds.

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss defended by Kim

Kim continued by relating that she said she thought mom of two Khloe was under stress, then saying:

“I said, ‘No guys, she’s fine.’ I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you she’s fine.'” The stress Kim was referring to likely pertains to Khloe’s 2022 split from ex Tristan Thompson, although the breakup came with a massive twist. The former couple hadn’t been apart for long before Khloe announced that they were expecting their second child via a surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan’s son has since arrived and was featured very briefly on The Kardashians. Of her split, Khloe said, “Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part about it all is training yourself to un-love someone.”

The Kardashians Season 2 airs Thursdays on Hulu.