Khloe Kardashian in skimpy bikini shows off stunning figure

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her stunning figure and her 2022 weight loss in a skimpy bikini.

The reality star and clothing designer has made headlines non-stop through latter parts of this year for joining sister Kim Kardashian in slimming down, and she put her new body on show in an Instagram Story this weekend.

Khloe posted on Saturday and with a denim bikini look already shared this year to promote her Good American brand.

The 38-year-old sizzled in front of a mirror while rocking a two-piece that showcased her super-toned abs, slender legs, and curvy hips.

Khloe posed backed by modern furnishings and a painting of bombshell Marilyn Monroe.

Proving she is one too, the mom of two pouted a little while holding her smartphone, also wearing her blonde locks scraped back into a bun. She posed with her right arm placed close to her head. The video was shared to 2016-founded Good American’s Instagram.

Khloe’s brand has been fast climbing this year. Earlier this summer, the Hulu star debuted her Good Swim range, and she’s since launched her Pop Off Pink collection, one offering an array of clothing items in hot or bubblegum pink.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian leading the way with Good American

Khloe’s brand kicked off with denim. The label now retails basics, swimwear, office apparel, activewear, plus size-inclusive footwear. Good American was co-founded with Emme Grede, who has, alongside Khloe, opened up on Good American and what the brand stands for.

“There’s been a shift in pop culture in what we find beautiful. Khloe, for me, was somebody who really epitomized that. She’s somebody who, regardless of size, you feel this confidence in her. Khloe–and the rest of her family–are very responsible for the reason we all find curvy bodies really, really beautiful,” Emma told Elle.

Khloe Kardashian championing inclusivity via clothing brand

Noting the inclusivity edge to her label, Khloe stated, “I always, weirdly enough, was attracted to the Victoria’s Secret models of the world because they were more voluptuous. It wasn’t even because they were in bras and panties. It was like, ‘Okay, I finally see bodies that are a little more like mine.'”

Khloe is known for having battled her weight in the past, although it looks like the tables have turned.

The blonde’s weight loss this year comes in the wake of her split from cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Following the former couple’s split, Khloe announced that the two were expecting their second child. They have now welcomed a baby boy.

The Kardashians returns on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.