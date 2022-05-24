Khloe Kardashian in sheer dress was the Queen of Hearts in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Khloe Kardashian stunned in a sheer skirt paired with a corset over the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t the only Kardashian sister with a stunning Dolce & Gabbana look for her wedding.

It may not have been her wedding, but Khloe Kardashian was the reigning queen supreme in her unique outfit for the occasion. Wearing a tiara and archive gown from the renowned fashion brand, Khloe said that her outfit “made me feel like a princess” and she certainly looked like one.

The tiara was huge and featured intricate bejeweled flowers throughout the design which appear to be jeweled sunflowers.

The flowers and the red hearts truly channeled a Queen of Hearts vibe, but it looks like Khloe is more benevolent a queen than the one seen in Alice in Wonderland and all of its adaptations. If nothing else, Khloe is definitely more beautiful than any picture of the fictional playing card queen.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in corset and sheer skirt

Khloe’s high-fashion dress featured a bateau neck on top of a black corset. The lingerie piece featured a red heart design over one of the bra cups, but it was really the skirt that stole the show.

Khloe’s skirt was completely see-through, sheer black fabric covered in red hearts. The dress matched many other outfits at the event and surely gave a cheeky display around the back.

Tying the look together were a pair of classy gold earrings, each featuring large red hearts atop the golden dangles.

Khloe shared several photos of the designer look, including one where she’s sprawled across animal-print furniture pieces.

As fans swipe right, Khloe appears to be having the time of her life as she gives her best catty impressions.

However, Khloe wasn’t the only sister spotted in a sheer dress this weekend.

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in matching sheer dresses

Another post proves that the colors red and black were part of the theme for the party as Kourtney Kardashian is seen in a black dress with a sheer corset, completely decorated with roses.

Travis Barker’s son Landon is featured in a black suit completely decked out with roses. The suit and his shirt beneath all appear to be a silky fabric and all share one uniform design.

Swiping through the set of photos, fans can see pictures of Khloe just with her sister Kourtney as well as additional photos of Kourtney with wedding guests.

Family friend Simon Huck is featured in one photo wearing a silver tux and dazzling dress shoes along with Phil Riportella. Another photo features wedding guest Carl Dawson, but most of the photos show Khloe living her best life at her big sister’s wedding.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.