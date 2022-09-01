Khloe Kardashian in sheer braless dress for The Kardashians promo

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in a see-through and braless dress in a new promo for Hulu series The Kardashians.

The photo was posted to mom Kris Jenner’s Instagram this week, this as fans gear up for Season 2 of the reality series this month.

The Kardashians comes after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in 2021 – while it isn’t a million miles off the E! show, it does offer a fresh twist.

The image showed the famous KarJenner sisters all posing on or around a cream couch and amid a dark burgundy backdrop.

Over on the left, 38-year-old Khloe sizzled as she showcased her slimmed-down figure while in a daring and spaghetti-strap black dress that was fully sheer and embellished.

The mom of two showcased her golden tan and her toned shoulders, also wearing her signature blonde locks down and in a curled bob. She sat with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, plus siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner. “Momager” Kris was also in the picture, where all six ladies wore black.

In a caption, Kris told her 49.9 million followers: “Is it September 22 yet?! Can’t wait for season 2 of @kardashianshulu! Coming to @hulu and @disneyplus internationally and Star+ in Latin America #TheKardashians ❤️.”

The promo comes as Khloe continues to make headlines for both her business success and her personal life. While the latter sees her welcoming a son with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate, the former sees her discussing inclusivity.

Speaking of her Good American brand recently, Khloe mentioned how important inclusivity is to her – and she mentioned daughter True amid it all.

Khloe Kardashian talks inclusivity in new interview

Speaking to Elle this week, Khloe revealed:

“There’s not a cookie cutter-shaped woman out there, so there shouldn’t be cookie cutter-shaped models, in my opinion,” here speaking of the models she chooses for her brand. “I think everyone needs to feel represented.”

“Now that I’m a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins—I want everyone to feel validated, I guess,” Khloe continued.

Khloe Kardashian is here for Pop Off Pink

Khloe also spoke of her new Pop Off Pink collection. “I love the all-pink look, but it can get overwhelming if you’re not comfortable going full Barbie girl, so you can do a pop of pink if you want to be a little trendy but aren’t comfortable going head-to-toe,” she continued.

Khloe founded Good American in 2016.

Season 2 of The Kardashians begins streaming on Hulu on September 22.