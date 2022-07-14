Khloe Kardashian in glitter bikini with ab instructions

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram



Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her 8-pack abs in a sparkly bikini as she helps fans get fit for summer.

The 38-year-old reality star was featured this week on Instagram Stories shared by sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh brand – Poosh was urging fans to get their ab game on, and Khloe is now the poster child for a Hollywood torso.

Khloe Kardashian wows in bikini with massive ab display

The photo was a repost from Khloe’s Instagram – fans will likely be familiar with the pink bikini shot shared earlier this summer as Khloe promoted her Good Swim range.

The Hulu star was flaunting her 2022 weight loss as she modeled a tiny and revealing pink glitter bikini, one from her 2016-founded Good American range, and showing her at her best.

Posing indoors and shooting the lens down with a fierce gaze, Khloe drew the eye with her shredded abs and curvy hips, wearing a near-matching pink shirt.

“THE BEST MOVES TO BUILD A SIX-PACK,” the text read, with fans encouraged to “tap to read.”

The post also tagged Khloe’s Instagram handle. Anyone tapping the link was redirected to blog content from 2019-founded lifestyle brand Poosh.

Khloe’s weight loss has made major headlines this year, as she finally calls it quits with NBA player Tristan Thompson, father to her 2018-born daughter True.

The tables have turned for the star who has admitted she was once dubbed the “fat sister.”

In 2015, Khloe opened up to People, revealing: “I didn’t really realize that I was ‘the fat sister’ if you will until I went on TV and the media started saying that about me. I started saying it before people. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m the fat, funny sister. Who cares?’ I almost let that take ownership of me. [But really] I wasn’t fat. I wasn’t obese. But I would let society make me believe that I was.”

Kim & Khloe Kardashian make 2022 weight loss headlines

Khloe isn’t alone on the weight loss front this year. SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 41, has dropped 21 pounds in 2022.

Earlier this week, the mogul posted beachy photos of herself and Khloe twinning in black string bikinis as both siblings flaunted their whittled-down bodies. Khloe has been grinding hard in the gym and sharing before-and-after photos of her figure, one now making headlines for being super svelte.

Meanwhile, little sister Kylie Jenner has dropped 40 out of the 60 pounds of pregnancy weight she gained.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.