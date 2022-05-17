Khloe Kardashian in bikini bids you good morning

Khloe Kardashian outdoors. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is bidding her 240 million+ Instagram followers a “Good Morning” while stunning in a glittering bikini.

The reality star, 37, has been making headlines the past few days as she ditches her jeans in favor of summer-ready swimwear, with the photos all shouting out the Good Swim branch of her Good American clothing line.

Khloe made weekend headlines for stunning fans as she flaunted her 8-pack stomach in a pink glitter bikini. She’s moved onto another look since, though.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in glitter bikini

Showing off her recent weight loss and looking sculpted and toned, the new Hulu star sizzled while plopping on her back and sending out a bit of a pouty face.

Lying in her bralette-style silver sparkle bikini, the former E! star wore her blonde locks all swished around her head and slightly curled, adding a little blur filter for effect and showcasing her killer abs and a toned arm held up to snap her selfie.

A swipe right brought in the same pose, and a clearer focus as the mom to True Thompson stunned, wearing a heavy face of makeup, flawless thick lashes, plus large hoop earrings.

Khloe has disabled the number of likes on her Instagram posts.

Khloe was front-page news within hours of posting the opener to her bikini gallery. Three days ago, the blonde wowed fans while showcasing her shredded stomach as she wore a cupped and sparkly pink bikini, plus a textured pink shirt worn open. Posing with a mean gaze and hair over one eye, the Calabasas-based star wrote: “Sparke Swim,” then tagged her 2016-founded brand.

Khloe Kardashian has competition with two sisters

Khloe is fighting for customers, as two of her sisters also retail swimwear. Kim Kardashian, 41, is fresh from the launch of SKIMS Swim. Meanwhile, little sister Kylie Jenner is CEO of Kylie Swim.

Speaking to Elle of her size-inclusive brand, Khloe revealed: “I was one of those girls where I would go to a clothing store, and they wouldn’t have my size in jeans. I would feel horrible. I was like, ‘I’m not that big.’ And I still don’t think I was. So we need to fight to not just carry those sizes but to have them all in one department. Nordstrom was great enough and brave enough to keep the 0 to 24 all in one division and not separate the two.”