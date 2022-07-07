Khloe Kardashian impresses in stringy bathroom bikini

Khloe Kardashian outdoors. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her phenomenal figure in a hot pink bikini from her bathroom.

The reality star, 38, was this week featured on her Good American clothing brand’s Instagram – the throwback might be footage fans have already seen, but nobody was complaining as Khloe stunned the camera while barefoot and in selfie mode.

Khloe Kardashian wows in stringy hot pink bikini

Posing all golden tan and looking summer-ready, Khloe filmed herself swinging her hips slightly and leaning against a vanity while backed by swish brushwood flooring and backlit mirrors.

The former E! star, now enjoying success via the new Hulu series, The Kardashians, angled her hips while rocking a tiny and high-cut bikini, choosing a girly and hot pink shade and big-time showcasing her gym-honed figure.

Highlighting her signature curves as she wore the plunging and stringy two-piece, the California native bent one leg slightly, with a caption reading:

“SO FRESH & SO SWIM. @khloekardashian in the Perfect Fit Top and Bottom in Sugar Pink.” Fans were then encouraged to shop Good Swim.

Khloe had made June headlines for debuting the Always Fits swimwear range from her 2016-founded brand. Modeling the Orange Creme Always Fits bikini as she went one-shouldered and walked fans through her innovative product, Khloe said: “So in the Always Fits Swim, we go from an extra small to a 5X. Which is awesome and we have all different levels of support, different levels of coverage, we have one pieces, sarongs, cover-ups, all of that.”

A caption, meanwhile, explained a little more, reading: “A BREAKTHROUGH SWIM COLLECTION ✨ Good Swim: Always Fits – the first ever swim collection that stretches up and down up to four sizes, while keeping its shape.”

Khloe Kardashian living her best life after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe is now done and dusted with repeat cheating ex and father to her 2018-born daughter True, Tristan Thomspon. The blonde is even reported to be dating a private equity investor, although nobody has come up with an identity for the rumored flame.

“Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim hooked her up with,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.