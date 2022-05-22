Khloe Kardashian impresses in skintight dress, thigh-skimming boots

Khloe Kardashian wears skintight dress. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is enjoying Italy, and she posed on a boat in an off-the-shoulder, skintight minidress with thigh-high stiletto boots. The chocolate dress featured a cutout under her chest where the beginning of her abs was visible.

Her curves were on full display, with some fans saying she looked better than ever.

Khloe liked her fit so much that she shared multiple pictures from her Portofino exploration.

Khloe Kardashian and the rest of the KarJenner squad are in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding celebration.

Khloe Kardashian shows curves in thigh-high stiletto boots and short dress

Khloe Kardashian was mouthwatering in a chocolate minidress that left little to the imagination. The skintight dress hugged all the right places as Khloe’s perky derriere made quite an impression.

The background for Khloe’s pictures was a luxurious boat that Khloe turned into her own photoshoot.

She stood on the boat as she posed and looked off into the distance, with the sunlight drawing attention to her light eyes.

She wore thigh-high boots laced up the front and showed skin from her toes to the skin above her knee. The peep-toe boots featured a sky-high heel that required special walking. Khloe’s body looked insane, and many argued that it was the best she had ever looked.

Khloe’s light blonde hair was luscious, in a half-up, half-down style that blew in the wind. She reached for the hand of Kylie’s daughter Stormi in the second picture.

Little sister Kylie took the picture, according to a caption by Khloe. She wrote, “I love my @dolcegabbana mini dress. Kylie knows my angles.”

Khloe represented Italy with a native designer, Dolce & Gabbana. Stormi wore a white dress by the same designer, keeping with her family tradition.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will marry in a castle

Kourtney and Travis officially married at a courthouse early this week, and Kourt’s sisters were noticeably absent. Some fans thought there was trouble in paradise, but others thought Kourtney was giving her elderly grandmother, MJ, a chance to be part of the festivities.

Indeed, the other ladies appeared booked and busy when Kourtney was officially marrying Travis at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

Kylie accompanied her man, Travis Scott, to his first televised appearance since the Houston Astroworld tragedy claimed many lives. She and Stormi supported Travis Scott while he performed at the Billboard Music Awards.

Kim and Khloe were busy posting thirst traps on Instagram.

The Daily Mail revealed that Kourtney and Travis will have a wedding ceremony in a castle. The love birds are staying on a 213-foot super yacht called Regina D’Italia.