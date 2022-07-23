Khloe Kardashian impresses in bikini that’s a ‘Perfect Fit’

Khloe Kardashian outdoors. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in a bikini that’s a literal Perfect Fit.

The reality star, 38, continues to promote her best-selling Good American line amid massive drama in her personal life – after ditching cheating NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this year, Khloe has confirmed the two are expecting their second baby via a surrogate.

Putting her personal matters to one side this weekend, Khloe featured on her 2016-founded brand’s Instagram, with the photos coming as a repost from mogul sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram.

The shots showed Khloe and 41-year-old Kim twinning in skimpy black bikinis while knee-deep in blissful ocean waters.

Sending out major vacay vibes and happy energy, both siblings posed raising one arm up in the air, also showing off their new bodies – while Khloe has majorly slimmed down in 2022, Kim has confirmed dropping 21 pounds.

The Hulu stars added in shades to match their swimwear, with a caption tagging Khloe as GA wrote: “@khloekardashian in the Perfect Fit Top and Bottom.” Fans were then encouraged to “shop the look.”

Khloe Kardashian stuns in hot pink bikini

Quick to follow were photos of Khloe solo as she waded through ocean waters and flaunted her tiny waist, curvy hips, and golden tan in a hot pink bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also wearing a protective hat, the mom of one was once again tagged Good American writing:

“Barbiecore is here and Koko has you covered 💖 @khloekardashian in the Tiny Ties Top and Bottom and the Leg Daze Sarong in Hot Pink.” Also promoting her swimwear this summer is sister Kim via her SKIMS Swim range – newly dropped this month is the Metallic Swim line.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly unfussed about Tristan Thompson

While Tristan has been photographed hanging out with a mystery woman while vacationing in Greece, Khloe is said to be unfussed about what her baby daddy does.

“She’s been telling people she doesn’t care, they’re not together, and he can do what he wants. It’s hard for her family not to be upset on her behalf, they’re very protective, but as far as Khloe is concerned all that really matters to her is the relationship that Tristan has with their kids,” a Hollywood Life source reports.

Khloe and Tristan share a daughter, True, welcomed in 2018.

Fans watched Khloe repeatedly take Tristan back after his various cheating scandals, although it looks like the former couple is, again, set to be connected for life via their second child.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.