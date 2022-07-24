Khloe Kardashian ignored all Tristan Thompon’s red flags and now, she’ll be a single mother of two

Khloe Kardashian is expecting her and Thompson’s second child together via surrogate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

We were all stunned to learn that Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson earlier this month. This is the news that had many women on Twitter shaking their heads in disbelief, sharing funny memes and downright sad tweets. Many were questioning if Khloe loves herself.

This news is guaranteed to have fans tuning in to the second season of The Kardashians, set to air on Hulu this September. Although, many viewers are confused about the timeline. Fans also wonder why Khloe’s surrogacy journey wasn’t addressed during the last season of the show.

We all remember when Kim found out the latest Tristan Thompson cheating news during her workout, while the crew was rushing to her gym. A clearly shocked Kim called her other sisters.

She told Kylie and Kourtney, “This is the biggest sign for her not to have another child with him.”

Kim knew Khloe wanted a sibling for True. But Kim acted like she didn’t know that Khloe had already gone ahead with the surrogacy route; meaning the embryo was already implanted. From that episode, it seemed like none of the sisters knew. Or was it that Kim just didn’t approve?

It looks like Tristan and Khloe’s conversations about having another child happened before Khloe knew that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, born in December 2021. The statement from Khloe’s rep after the news leaked even confirmed that their child was conceived in November.

Even so, the question on all our minds is why would the Good American founder have another child with Tristan?

She was hesitant to be more than friends with him and refused to buy a house with him. She was firm about even letting him help with the purchase of the home. Why then did she do the biggest thing that could bind them together, which is to have another baby with him?

Khloe Kardashian was adamant about having another baby

Khloe has hinted multiple times at her desire to have another child with the NBA Star. However, she didn’t share all of the surrogacy journey with her fans.

She said multiple times on the show that she was taking things slow. And while the Kar-Jenners didn’t bring it up on the first season of The Kardashians, it would be hard to believe that no one knew about Khloe’s big baby news.

And what about Tristan Thompson, who knew this paternity drama was brewing and went ahead with the surrogacy anyway. Khloe has said in the past, “trust takes time.” Clearly, she was afraid of getting hurt again and didn’t trust Tristan.

So, at this point, does it matter that True and her other children have the same dad? Especially, if said dad has children with multiple other baby mamas?

This will be a great and enticing storyline for Season 2 of the Kardashians. However, it could also be a triggering one for women who have left a toxic relationship or who are struggling to leave one. Will it make Gen Z girls who look up to her, more likely to stay in bad relationships?

Many women judge Khloe so harshly for not loving herself enough to walk away from her dream of a family with a man who has constantly disrespected her. She has given him so many chances only for him to turn around and humiliate her in more devastating ways.

Tristan cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant, and multiple times after that. And now, his latest cheating scandal resulted in a child being born: a baby boy named Theo, whom he’s reportedly never even met.

During her rant to her sisters, Kim said, “Khloe wants a baby boy and now she [Maralee] is having a baby boy with a random person.” Relive the shocking moment here.

Kylie says “This has to be her final sign,” hoping Khloe will walk away from Tristan for good.

Khloe may not have seen this “final sign” from Tristan and the universe as she continued to build a family with him. With the arrival of their second child imminent, it’s been claimed that Tristan is hoping their son’s arrival will soften Khloe to give him another chance. It’s safe to say The Kardashians fans are hoping she stands firm in her decision to co-parent with him and nothing else.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu, while Season 2 is set to premiere on September 22.