Khloe Kardashian hikes up leg braless in tight spandex

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is pulling a Victoria Beckham as she delivers the British fashion designer’s famed leg kick.

The 38-year-old reality star has been busy both on her Instagram and her TikTok of late, this as she continues to make headlines for expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via a surrogate.

Posting to her TikTok five days ago, Khloe shouted out her Good American clothing line as she modeled a skintight bodysuit from the hit label, also showing off her flexibility as she yanked her leg high in the air.

Striking poses as she flaunted her recent weight loss, Khloe stunned in a braless and sleeveless one-piece, showing off her tiny waist and gym-honed muscles as footage kicked off with her getting glammed up.

The Hulu star added in statement shades to match her black nylon catsuit, posing on a monogrammed Louis Vuitton trunk before kicking up her leg while in high heels. A side pose saw Khloe really flaunt her abilities, though – here, the blonde raised one limb for an impressive finish.

“With my gen Z *ss! Jumpsuit @goodamerican,” Khloe captioned her post.

Khloe Kardashian builds Good American empire

Khloe continues to prove she’s the best brand ambassador around – she’s spent most of July stunning fans in Good American swimwear as she promotes the Good Swim brand of her brand.

Khloe launched her size-inclusive denim brand in 2016, although Good American now retails a vast array of merchandise, from activewear and basics to its iconic jeans, bikinis, swimsuits, and footwear.

“For me, the biggest thing was the range in sizes. That’s something to really fight for and it’s something we were both really adamant about. It came true and we’re about to provide this really fabulous denim line that’s really trendy and cool for a great, diverse range of women,” she told Elle.

Khloe Kardashian breaking down size barriers

Khloe, who has publicly battled her weight, may be skinnier than she’s ever been, but the values behind her brand haven’t gone anywhere.

“Even at my biggest I was rocking body con dresses and you couldn’t tell me twice. That’s what I think Good American is. It’s about women of individuality and diversity, but also about being comfortable in yourself. That’s what we’re trying to promote. It’s not about fitting into a size two and that’s what makes you beautiful,” she added.

Also, retailing apparel are sister Kim Kardashian via SKIMS, plus sibling Kylie Jenner via her Kylie Swim line.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.