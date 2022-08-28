Khloe Kardashian highlights massive weight loss in micro bikini

Khloe Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her insane weight loss in a micro bikini deemed “goals.”

The 38-year-old reality star was quick to have her Good American label repost a Cosmopolitan feature mentioning her 2016-founded brand this weekend, with the photo showing her in selfie mode with a pink look.

Khloe sizzled in the snap, showing her indoors and amid counters while showing off her curvy hips and slimmed-down waist.

The Hulu star leaned against a counter while swinging a hip slightly as she modeled a super-tiny and high-cut bikini in girly pink.

Khloe largely hid her face as she snapped herself with her smartphone, rocking a baby pink manicure to match her stylish swimwear.

The sister to Kim Kardashian posed barefoot, with a caption from Cosmo stating that her “pink micro bikini is summer goals.”

Khloe continues to make headlines both for slimming down in the wake of her 2022 split from NBA player Tristan Thompson, plus new drops from Good American.

Summer of this year has ushered in the Good Swim era, one also seeing Khloe compete with 41-year-old Kim, whose SKIMS brand also retails swimwear.

Khloe Kardashian gushes over brand and co-founder

Good American is largely associated with Khloe, but co-founder Emma Grede is also up there. “Meeting Emma and liking her as a person was a huge thing for me. She was someone who not only wanted to create a designer denim label, but [the collection] was also making a change and empowering women. Doing something I feel we really need,” Khloe told Elle.

“There’s a gap in the market for that. That’s something I’m truly passionate about. For me, the biggest thing was the range in sizes,” the mom of two added.

Good American is known for championing size inclusivity, from its clothing size ranges to its footwear.

Khloe Kardashian shows off Denim Swim in bikini

In early August, Khloe stunned fans in selfie mode as she shared an Instagram video showing off her brand’s latest designs.

Sizzling in a denim bikini, Khloe drew attention to her gym-honed abs as she filmed herself. “Denim swim,” she wrote, also tagging Good American.

Khloe has, this summer also made headlines for welcoming her second child with Tristan. The couple split prior to their newest arrival, who came via surrogate. Tristan is already father to Khloe’s daughter True, born in 2018. Khloe has not yet released any images of her son, nor has she revealed his name.

Season 2 of The Kardashians will begin streaming on Hulu on September 22.