Khloe Kardashian highlights incredible weight loss in crop top and tiny denim shorts

Khloe Kardashian showed off her massive weight loss in skimpy denim shorts and a white crop top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Khloe Kardashian has lost a ton of weight in the last couple of years, and unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would have been aware of her incredible transformation. Not only did she lose weight, but she completely transformed her entire image; hair, makeup, and clothing style.

The Good American founder has shown off that weight loss at every chance she gets, including in several bikinis on a vacation in Turks and Caicos with sister Kim Kardashian.

While The Kardashians star has clearly had a major glow-up this year, it’s her attitude and personality that also seem more confident, adding to the change in appearance.

In a recent advertisement for Good American, Khloe wore an itty bitty pair of denim shorts that revealed her ridiculously toned abs and a white crop top.

In the black and white photo, Khloe wore her platinum blonde hair in big curls and a face full of makeup as she stared down at the camera confidently.

The stunning photo, posted to the Good American Instagram Stories, linked Browns fashion, where Khloe’s brand is available.

Pic credit: @Goodamerican/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American label features all sizes

The Browns fashion page featured a number of pieces, including flared jeans for $160 and denim shorts, seen on Khloe, for between $120 and $190.

There were also several body suits and t-shirts from the line, which has “Representing Body Acceptance” written at the top of their Instagram page. The denim brand ranges in size from 00 to 24. Also, there’s a promo for a future collection dropping on August 25 called “Denim Obsessed.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In 2016, before the brand launched, Khloe spoke to Vanity Fair about the inclusive sizes behind the brand. She said, “We don’t believe in plus-size. We want a brand that stands together. We don’t want any segregation. We don’t want to say, Well, O.K., the petite girls—the zero to eight—is over here and the rest is over here.”

“I used to be considered ‘the rest,’ and you get fat-shamed. You feel bad about yourself. I couldn’t go shopping with my sisters all the time because you’d just feel insecure,” she added.

Khloe showed off bikinis from Good American while in Turks and Caicos

While on vacation in Turks and Caicos, Khloe donned a number of swimsuits from her line, including a skimpy denim bikini that she showed off in a video clip in the mirror. Her incredibly toned frame was on display, and her hair was pulled back in a tight bun to reveal the bikini.

The clip received likes from model Emily Ratajkowski and from her sister Kylie Jenner.

She also wore a brighter, hot pink bikini from the line while wading through the crystal clear water paired with black sunglasses and a sun hat.

Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, gave the shot a like on Instagram.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres on Thursday September 22 on Hulu.