Khloe Kardashian grabs chest in string bikini

Khloe Kardashian has gone for an envelope-pushing chest grab as she promotes her Good Swim line.

The reality star, 37, spent much of last weekend sharing photos of herself modeling her popular swimwear, with one photo upping the ante as she reached to grab her chest.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t hold back in bikini promo

Posting as Kardashian buzz reaches a sky-high via sister Kim Kardashian’s new SKKN skincare launch, Khloe shared a shot of herself in a tiny string bikini.

Showing off her 2022 weight loss as she rocked the neon yellow swimwear, the Hulu star placed both hands to her chest as she showcased a matching and claw-like manicure, with the lens 100% taking in her chiseled abs and curvy waist.

Khloe added in gold belly chains as she championed the trend adored by 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner. She drove fans to Saks Fifth Avenue to shop her swimwear line, one retailed as part of her 2016-founded Good American brand.

Khloe’s swim line comes as two of her sisters also retail pool and beach pieces. Both Kim Kardashian and youngest KarJenner Kylie have swimwear ranges: SKIMS and Kylie Swim are both in low-key competition with Good Swim, although every sister helps the family out.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want size to be involved in beauty

Body-positive Khloe has opened up on shape and how she feels it shouldn’t even factor into what people consider beautiful.

“It’s a melting pot. In my family, we all look so different. My nieces and nephews are so mixed and I don’t want them to see one thing and think that’s what beauty is. There should be no definition. It should be all colors and shapes and sizes,” she told Elle. As to fans shopping her merch online, it’s a win-win for the Calabasas-based star.

“I’m a big online shopper. I think nowadays it’s so accessible and easy. You can do it on your phone. You buy things, try them on at home with your own clothes and shoes and if you don’t like it you send it back. I just feel like I’m making the decision for myself when I shop online,” Khloe added.

Khloe has also been celebrating a major win as her brand joins forces with a mainstream clothing retailer. Earlier this year, Good American announced its partnership with the trendy apparel label Zara.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.