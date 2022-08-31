Khloe Kardashian goes unzipped in spandex jumpsuit for pink love

Khloe Kardashian went for an unzpipped look in a pink jumpsuit from her new Good American collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian could be the next Elle Woods with her love of pink, donning multiple outfits from the new Good American collection that recently dropped.

Khloe wore a futuristic pink spandex jumpsuit that clung to her curves, revealing every inch of her toned figure after her massive weight loss earlier this year.

The reality star wore the High Shine Compression Catsuit that retails for $140 as part of the new Pop Off Pink collection for Good American that just dropped today.

She looked like a total Barbie doll as she talked to the camera, saying, “I think we all know how much I love pink and a jumpsuit. So, all in one, a pink jumpsuit.”

Khloe panned the camera downward, showing off her incredibly fit physique, as she ran her hand down her body with red, manicured nails.

The Good American founder had her blonde tresses tightly pulled back into a chic bun, making it easy to see the unzipped neckline of the jumpsuit that revealed Khloe’s chest in a flattering way. Her makeup gave her a glammed-up appearance with dark, smokey eyes and a dark purple lip.

The video clip was posted to the Good American Instagram page with the caption, “We’re color crushing hard on the boldest color of the season. @khloekardashian in the High Shine Compression Catsuit. Pop Off Pink Drops Tomorrow Join the Waitlist | Link in Bio.” (The collection just dropped today.)

Not only was Khloe wearing the flattering jumpsuit, but Paris Hilton got in on the action, wearing the same ensemble to Burning Man.

The socialite posted an Instagram Story of herself wearing the pink jumpsuit with pink fairy wings, black boots, and pink sunglasses. At the bottom she wrote, “Packing for #Burningman [fire emoji]. Loving this fit by @goodamerican,” and tagged other brands as well. She wore her long blonde hair in pigtails for a cute look.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Khloe is super excited for the Barbiecore trend

The Pop Off Pink collection features several popular pieces from the label but all in a hot pink hue, ranging in price from $45 to $199. They include jumpsuits, bodysuits, jeans, dresses and a number of leather items. Some new pieces have been added to the collection, such as the Cropped Collegiate Sweater and the Cropped Rugby Shirt.

As for her thoughts on the very bright color, which is a major trend for the fall, Khloe told Elle magazine, “I’m super, super excited that Barbiecore is a thing and that pink is everywhere. I’m a fan of the color. It adds vibrancy and life to the normally all-black wardrobe people gravitate to in the fall.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I love black as a core staple, but having a pop of pink here and there is fun,” she added.

Season 2 of The Kardashians begins streaming on Hulu on September 22.