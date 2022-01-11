Khloe Kardashian goes topless in a Good American ad as fans drag her for past KUWTK comments

Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, had a baby with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian shared some body positivity while social media users demand she address a resurfaced clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The 37-year-old reality star recently posted on her Instagram Stories amid her drama with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The couple, who share their daughter True Thompson, have led separate lives since he admitted to having another baby. In January 2022, the Sacramento Kings player revealed that he’s the father of fitness model Maralee Nichols’ son.

As Kardashian remains silent about Thompson’s actions, she’s still active when it comes to her clothing brand, Good American. However, some fans are more concerned about her comment about Black men on KUWTK.

Khloe Kardashian wears only Good American jeans after KUWTK clip came out

On Sunday, Jan. 9, Kardashian posted a markdown on Good American’s website. In the photo, shared on her Instagram Story, the mother of one sat on the floor and stared directly into the camera. Kardashian then styled her brownish-blonde hair in a central part. She showed off her bare chest, smoky eye makeup, and brown lip gloss as she put both hands on the ground. Additionally, Kardashian wore her designer jeans while crossing her legs. The Revenge Body star added a stunning diamond choker and sequined sandal for accessories.

Days before her topless post, Kardashian started trending on Twitter for an entirely different reason. On the app, one user shared an old clip from KUWTK where fans accused Kim Kardashian of cultural appropriation. During their conversation, Khloe defended Kim’s actions by pointing out that she has children with her estranged husband Kanye West.

“Hashtag fact, my baby is Black,” Khloe said in response to Kim’s commenters. “Hashtag I only like black c**k. That’s what I would say.”

At the end of the clip, Kardashian also used the N-word to describe the insults she received after her high-profile relationships with Lamar Odom and Thompson.

Fans already demand for The Kardashians’ Hulu to get canceled by the network

Shortly after Kardashian’s KUWTK comment started trending, many reality TV fans asked Hulu to stop the family’s new reality show before it even begins. Several Twitter users even stated they were willing to give up their subscription if Hulu decides to air the show.

“Dear @hulu, if you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service,” one user said. “I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate.”

“She’s so gross for saying this despite how she’d try to spin it, and Khloe Kardashian should be known for nothing other than her repugnant fetishizing of black men,” another added.

Kardashian has yet to address the resurfaced KUWTK clip. However, she shared a teaser of The Kardashians via Instagram, which will air later this year.