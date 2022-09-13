Khloe Kardashian goes sheer to show slimmed-down figure

Khloe Kardashian wears a completely sheer outfit with a crop top and skirt as she attends Beyonce’s birthday party. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian left nothing to the imagination in a completely sheer outfit as she attended Beyonce’s birthday party, where Tristan Thompson was also present.

The Kardashians star attended Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash with Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony in tow. The trio stopped and took a series of photos, which is par for the course.

Beyonce opted for a disco roller skate theme, and attendees obliged Queen B’s request.

Khloe shared the photos with her 266 million followers, and many opted to hype up their favorite Kardashian-Jenner family member.

Khloe wore a custom set by Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti to the festivities.

She wore a sheer, long-sleeve crop top which showed every inch of her bronzed skin.

Khloe Kardashian attends Beyonce’s birthday party

The long sleeves had a dramatic flare at each end, adding to the wow factor of the garment. Khloe paired the crop top with a custom high-waisted skirt which was also see-through and hugged her Kardashian curves. She matched her signature lengthy acrylic nails to the sparkly ensemble and added a Balenciaga purse to the mix. Khloe’s sparkly knee-high stiletto boots were made for walking and matched perfectly.

Khloe wore her long blonde hair in a center part with bouncy curls and packed on the blush to add to her disco vibe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe also shared a polaroid inside the event with her sister Kim at the photo booth. The last shot featured the trio: Kim, La La, and Khloe. Kim wore a red and black zebra bodysuit with built-in boots, and La La wore a copper crop top with an asymmetrical legging with one pant leg.

Khloe’s caption read, “Did someone say Disco?” She added a crown emoji and a honeybee emoji– a clever reference to Queen B.

The Kardashians countdown is on

In 10 days, The Kardashians Season 2 debuts on Hulu. When the Kardashians Season 1 aired in June, Khloe found out about Tristan’s baby with Maralee Nichols. In the interim, fans learned that Khloe and Tristan were expecting a second son via surrogate. Khloe and Tristan’s son was born last month, but the family has offered little information on the baby boy.

The KarJenners could be waiting to premiere Khloe’s son, along with Kylie Jenner’s son, on the television show to bring ratings. Conversely, it is possible the ladies want to keep some elements of their lives private. Time will tell.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.