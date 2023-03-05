Khloe Kardashian looked fabulous as she went casual the other day to give herself a little treat.

The Kardashians star took time out of her busy schedule for a bit of self-care and love this week.

Koko was captured leaving a Los Angeles beauty salon looking relaxed, fit, and fabulous.

While it’s unclear what Khloe had done at the salon, it didn’t matter because Khloe’s casual chic ensemble stole the show.

Khloe rocked a pair of light jeans with ripped knees and a long-sleeve blue top that very well could have been a bodysuit.

She finished off her look with blue stiletto booties and sunglasses on her face. The reality TV star’s long locks were parted straight down the middle as she held her car keeps in one hand with her purse and phone in the other.

Khloe Kardashian leaving a beauty salon in LA. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Another side of Khloe was captured, too, as the Good American founder was pictured standing near her car.

This time Khloe was photographed from the back, which revealed her jeans highlighted her famous backside.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her derriere in LA. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Although Khloe’s casual vibe was on point, earlier this week, she and her daughter True Thompson channeled their fancy side.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson are ‘fancy girls’

There’s no question that Khloe enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children. Khloe continues to keep her son’s name and face private, but she happily shows off her hangs with her daughter True Thompson on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe revealed a new morning ritual for her and True. They get their fancy girl on, which consists of them wearing oversized sunglasses and hats.

True is beyond adorable in both videos of Khloe’s share. The first one has True singing about being fancy with her sunglasses and hat while Khloe sings about just waiting up.

In the second video, True and her famous mom sport sunglasses as they focus their jingle on being the fancy girls. It turns out there are more of those fancy girl videos over on Khloe’s TikTok as she directed her 296 million Instagram followers to check them out by writing “More 6am fancy talks on TikTok.”

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian promotes Nurtec ODT

Khloe has long suffered from severe migraines, and in 2022, she began appearing in ads for the drug Nurtec ODT.

The reality TV star has admitted that her migraines were so bad she was forced to miss out on pivotal life moments with family and friends. According to the website, Nurtec ODT can help with migraine pain within an hour of taking a pill and completely grid rid of a migraine within two hours.

Koko shared more about her journey and partnership via Instagram after her commercials hit television airwaves.

“Once they gave me @nurtecodt and I tried it, I swear I was almost in disbelief! It can treat and prevent my migraine pain! The only all in one migraine medication,” she wrote as part of her IG post with a video that included safety information.

Khloe Kardashian continues to be one busy woman with her Good American brand, filming The Kardashians and raising two children. However, no matter how crazy life gets, Khloe’s fashion game is always on point.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Hulu.