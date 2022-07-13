Khloe Kardashian goes buns out in silver swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian suns her buns and isn’t looking back in a silver swimsuit. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

One day after Khloe Kardashian posted a photo arching her back on a yacht with her ribs sticking out, the reality TV star offered a rear view in a silver swimsuit.

The picture featured Khloe, still in paradise, as she offered a view from behind with her curvy behind taking center stage.

Khloe has been vacationing with sister Kim Kardashian, and the duo has posted thirst traps throughout the stay. The vacation served as a birthday trip for Khloe, who turned 38 years old, on June 27. Khloe and the other KarJenners are about to go on promotional tours for The Kardashians Season 2, which gears up in September.

But first, it was back to what Khloe does best as she offered a peek at her Revenge Body in action.

Khloe Kardashian offers rear view in thong swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian let fans know that her curves were still intact following super-thin swimsuit pictures shared over the weekend with sister Kim Kardashian. Khloe’s short blonde hair was wet, and she placed her long acrylic-adorned finger behind her head.

The scenery was magnificent, with bright blue skies and billowy clouds. She stood in bluish-green water that was crystal clear and offered a view of her feet.

In Kardashian style, Khloe represented sister Kim’s shapewear line, Skims, and tagged the silver swimsuit in the photo.

She wrote in the caption, “There’s no point in looking back.”

Khloe Kardashian reportedly looking for love as The Kardashians Season 2 looms

Khloe has had a busy month, complete with birthday celebrations and drunk celebratory speeches by her momager, Kris Jenner. Somehow, the mother of True Thompson has found time to date and has a new mystery man in her life.

Khloe’s sister Kim allegedly played matchmaker and connected Khloe to the mystery man a few weeks ago. Khloe and the mystery man met at a dinner and hit it off immediately, while sources noted the man, a financier, was different than the men she dated in the past.

Meanwhile, the trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 dropped on Monday. After Tristan’s latest cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols resulted in a child, Khloe appeared to be done with the NBA player at the end of Season 1.

The trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians features romance-related storylines, including the introduction of Pete Davidson and Khloe’s newfound openness to finding love.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September.