Khloe Kardashian goes braless in black sheer lace dress

Khloe Kardashian sheer. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo with her sister Kim Kardashian at Kourtney Kardashian’s Portofino wedding to Travis Barker. Both ladies donned black lace attire for the gothic-inspired third wedding ceremony between the lovers.

Khloe wore a large crown on her head, and she dressed in archival Dolce & Gabbana.

There were many Dolce & Gabbana moments at the celebration; Kris Jenner stunned in a sheer, green Dolce dress and showed that age is just a number. Even Stormi got in on the action in a white floral D&G gown.

But Khloe’s gothic yet sexy lace look certainly took the cake.

Khloe Kardashian is busty and braless in black, sheer lace by Dolce & Gabbana

While Travis and Kourtney’s Italian nuptials were a celebration of their newfound love for one another, the KarJenner clan also used the occasion to display their fashion.

Khloe wore numerous jaw-dropping ensembles that showed the Revenge Body star’s hard work at the gym. One outfit, in particular, a black lace dress with a crown, stole the show. The Kardashians star chose to go braless in the number, giving an eyeful to fans who happened upon the photo.

She shared a photo with sister Kim, where both blonde Kardashians wore sheer black lace and nothing underneath. Khloe’s blonde hair was in loose curls as she placed it under her extravagant crown. Khloe and Kim posed for the camera with their mouths slightly ajar.

She wrote in the caption, “KiKi and KoKo 4Life,” an homage to the ladies’ nicknames.

Sheer is in every season, and this year is no different. Last night, Joan Smalls wore a sheer nude dress with black diamond embroidery at a gala for AIDS research.

Khloe Kardashian dresses as the Queen of Hearts

Khloe Kardashian dressed as the Queen of Hearts in another iteration of the black lace and gold crown look that she recently posted. In true Kardashian style, one crown was not enough. The reality TV star sported multiple gold crowns and photos to document her outfits.

She also tried on multiple sheer black lace outfits, including one where she dressed as the Queen of Hearts.

She paired a black corset with a heart on the chest with a sheer black skirt. The skirt featured red hearts throughout and flared outwards in a dramatic display. Khloe’s toned and long legs were visible underneath her sheer skirt. She held the fabric in her hands to add to the drama.

Kourtney’s wedding may be over, but the photos from the event are just getting started.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.