Khloe Kardashian highlights her legs for days for a new magazine cover. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Some people may celebrate the new year dressed up with friends or even at home in their pajamas, but Khloe Kardashian is welcoming 2023 in all Prada.

Fans and critics alike have watched the 38-year-old beauty the past couple of years as she’s gone through her ups and downs with relationships and public scrutiny, but the reality star is trying to look forward to bigger and better things.

Though the past few years have had their hardships for Khloe, she welcomed her baby boy in 2022 and celebrated her family’s second season of their new reality series, The Kardashians.

She’s certainly started 2023 on the right foot as she’s on the cover of Sorbet magazine’s 38th issue, “THE POWER ISSUE.”

Sporting golden Prada from head to toe, Khloe looked absolutely stunning in a shimmery minidress, and the second slide highlighted her incredibly fit and toned legs.

Khloe is certainly upping the ante this year and seems to have found a gorgeous aesthetic that works for her and lets her seem truly herself.

Khloe Kardashian gets fit as a Hydrow brand ambassador

One positive thing about being a giant celebrity like Khloe is that you can be paid to work out and stay in shape.

The reality star recently became a brand ambassador for Hydrow, a company that sells indoor rowing machines and offers classes for its customers.

The brand focuses on bringing healthy choices to everyone and is working on making them accessible through its rowing machines, which are as close to feeling like you’re in the water as possible — without having to make a splash.

Khloe loves the machines for her workouts, noting that getting some time on her Hydrow is a wonderful break from her busy life.

She told her followers, “Being a mama with a giant family, the holidays are intense. That’s why I love working out on my Hydrow, I can get an amazing workout in a fraction of the time, especially on days I have like no time to myself. Guys, you need this!! #Hydrow #HydrowHigh #HydrowAmbassador.”

Khloe Kardashian’s red-hot Christmas

Khloe’s glow-up over the past few years is no joke, and despite some critics thinking she’s had a ridiculous amount of plastic surgery done (including face transplants), the Good American founder has revealed that the only thing she’s had done is her nose — though she’s expressed some desire for additional work on The Kardashians.

Khloe’s workouts over the years seem to have had a great impact on the star as some say she’s almost unrecognizable from before.

Still, the socialite’s beauty is undeniable as she seems to be entering a new phase in her life now that she’s a mother of two and as she continues healing from her past relationships.

For now, fans will have to wait for more social media updates and for Season 3 of The Kardashians to see what’s coming next for Khloe.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu.