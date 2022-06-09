Khloe Kardashian flaunts weight loss in tennis swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her massive weight loss in a “tennis ball” swimsuit. The 37-year-old reality star is fresh from a promo video shared to her Good American brand’s Instagram – Khloe was showing off a swimsuit she called “super cute” while reminding fans of her gym-honed body.

Posting in selfie mode, the Hulu star filmed herself in a neon one-piece she called “super comfortable.”

Khloe Kardashian stuns in tight neon swimsuit showoff

Khloe posed in front of a giant mirror backed by rows of her best-selling merch. The Kardashians star told fans: “So I am wearing this tennis ball neon yellow one-piece” as she modeled a sporty and skintight swimsuit with a high-cut finish.

Wearing her hair in a blonde bob and showcasing her ripped thighs, Khloe played with her zipper as she walked fans through her Compression Swim piece, even saying it was great for moms who are “running around with their kids.”

Khloe’s 2016-founded brand is now retailing a full swim range, with Good American writing:

“OKAY KHLOÉ! 🔥 – new contour details make a sexy statement from every angle. Good Swim Compression Drops Tomorrow.”

2022 has seen fans endlessly discussing Khloe’s shrinking frame, this amid her split from cheating baby daddy and former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Khloe and the NBA player share 2018-born daughter True Thompson.

As to the colors Khloe has chosen for her range, they didn’t come out of thin air.

Khloe Kardashian has neon energy from within

“I do really love neon,” Khloe told In Style. “For me, I think especially for summertime, it just makes me excited and happy. Most of the time I gravitate toward black, or things that are just easy, where we all kind of feel safe and comfortable. But then in the summer, you kind of want to show your body off more, or you’re wearing less clothing because it’s so hot outside.”

Also noting that her brand is size-inclusive (and that extends to the footwear), the sister to Kim Kardashian added: “Everything is inclusive, whether it be swim, athletic wear, denim, whatever it is. We want to offer in all sizes. And we really love our retailers who support us, because we don’t allow them to stop at a size, for example, 14. Like, no, if you want to carry the brand, you have to carry the whole size range.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.