Khloe Kardashian flaunts weight loss in string bikini

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian continues to make headlines for having whittled down in 2022, and her weekend Instagram stories showed off her new body to full effect.

The reality star and clothing designer was promo game strong as she shouted out her Good American brand on Saturday, posting to alert fans to a new drop and sizzling in a string bikini to deliver the message. Khloe has admitted to dropping 60 pounds since welcoming daughter True in 2018, although it’s this year and since her Tristan Thompson split that fans have really been talking.

Khloe Kardashian shows off slimmer figure in bikini

Sharing a studio shot of herself in a yellow bikini, Khloe stunned the camera as she posed against a pink backdrop, also popping against it with her fierce tan.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians face, now starring on Hulu via new series The Kardashians, wowed as she flaunted her abs and tiny waist in her string two-piece, also rocking darker locks than usual.

Flawless makeup with thick lashes and Khloe’s plump pout added extra effect as a caption read:

“GET MY FAVORITE SWIM LOOKS.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Fans were then driven to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue. The snap came amid a series of stories featuring 2022-posted images of Khloe in her Good Swim bikinis. Earlier this year, the blonde made headlines for showing off her weight loss in a pink sparkle bikini, plus a gray one as she took selfies from her L.A. mansion.

Swimwear snaps can easily cause drama with Khloe. In 2021, an unedited photo of her in a bikini was alleged to have been mistakenly uploaded – word has it that Khloe’s PR team fought to remove the image after it was accidentally shared.

Khloe Kardashian fires back over unedited bikini snap

Taking to social media, the sister to Kim Kardashian told fans: “You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.” She continued:

“I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there.” Khloe then told fans that it’s not “for anyone to decide or judge” what is or is not longer “acceptable.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.