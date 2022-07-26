Khloe Kardashian flaunts weight loss in bikini ocean wade

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is wading through ocean waters in stunning photos as she soaks up the sun and flaunts her weight loss in Good American swimwear.

The 38-year-old has been packing on the swimwear action on her Instagram this month, although it’s been just as busy over on 2016-founded clothing line Good American’s social media.

Last weekend, Good American shared a trio of photos showing its CEO in a hot pink bikini and tiny sarong as she made her way through crystalline ocean waters and seemingly had the place to herself.

Sizzling in her halterneck two-piece as she channeled major Barbie vibes, the Hulu star showed off her 2022 weight loss as her ribs were a little visible – fans also saw the blonde’s healthy muscles, ones clearly proving that her workouts are paying off.

Khloe waded through the water waist-deep while also wearing a stylish straw hat and shades, with the translucent seas also flashing her toned legs.

“Barbiecore is here and Koko has you covered 💖 @khloekardashian in the Tiny Ties Top and Bottom and the Leg Daze Sarong in Hot Pink,” a caption read.

Khloe is now one of three Kardashians retailing swimwear – also encouraging fans to stock their carts with bikinis and one-pieces are 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian via her SKIMS Swim line, plus 24-year-old mogul sibling Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian is putting effort into size inclusivity

While Khloe’s own weight is dropping, she’s working hard to make her brand size-inclusive.

“It’s important to me, no matter what size I am or weight I am, to feel beautiful. Even at my biggest, I was rocking body con dresses, and you couldn’t tell me twice. That’s what I think Good American is. It’s about women of individuality and diversity and about being comfortable in yourself. That’s what we’re trying to promote,” she told Elle of Good American.

Continuing, the ex to Tristan Thompson added: “It’s not about fitting into a size two, and that’s what makes you beautiful. I just want people to be healthy and love who they are and be in control of your life. But that doesn’t mean you have to be a size six.”

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby #2 via surrogate

Media outlets are still buzzing with the news that Khloe and NBA player ex Tristan are expecting their second baby via a surrogate. The serial cheating baby daddy to Khloe is already father to the former couple’s 2018-born daughter, True.



The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.