Khloe Kardashian flaunts stunning gym body in skimpy spandex

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her sensational gym body in a cute pink look.

The 38-year-old reality star hadn’t yet celebrated her birthday when she shared a quick mirror selfie last weekend, posting to her Instagram Stories and continuing to fuel talk over her 2022 weight loss.

Khloe Kardashian stuns in tight pink workout look

The Good American founder filmed herself in selfie mode for a fit showoff, flaunting both her tiny waist and her luxurious home interiors as she went for a slicked-back hair look and rocked a skintight gym outfit.

Posing in front of a circular mirror amid flower decor and backed by tub chairs in blue, The Kardashians star highlighted her rock-hard abs and toned legs in clingy pink leggings and a matching sports bra also showing off her signature long nails.

The mom to True Thompson, now raising her 2018-born daughter solo, used one hand to rub her hair back into its already-perfect bun do, using the other to hold her smartphone.

Khloe offered no caption.

Khloe Kardashian turns 38 as family gushes over her

Khloe’s birthday was marked in true Kardashian style. Sister Kim Kardashian, 41, shared shots of the twosome chowing down on pizza as she celebrated her sibling’s birthday. Meanwhile, 66-year-old mom, Kris Jenner wrote:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! I feel so blessed to get to go through this life being your mommy!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, mommy, auntie, best friend, teacher, therapist, business woman and the funniest girl I know who looks at life with such a beautiful attitude. You are kind, loving, sweet, so smart, generous beyond measure, gracious and you have incredible character.”

SKIMS founder Kim stole the show caption-wise, though, calling Khloe her “ride or die.” The ex to Kanye West added: “I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one in this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way,” continuing: “You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way.”

Khloe’s 2022 has been tough. She is now single after many second (and third) chances extended to cheating ex Tristan Thompson, father to her daughter True. Rumor has it, she’s started dating a new man. Whoever he is now has the perks of Khloe (and her sensational bikini body).

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.