Khloe Kardashian flaunts stunning body in braless jumpsuit

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is proving she’s the one to watch as she flaunts her massive weight loss in a classy and braless jumpsuit.

The reality star, 37, has made 2022 headlines galore for shedding weight, and she managed to show it off today without the bikini action.

Khloe Kardashian stuns braless in figure-flaunting jumpsuit

Khloe’s Thursday Instagram update came dedicated to the new Hulu series she stars on – together with mom Kris Jenner and her famous sisters, the Good American founder is now a weekly face on The Kardashians.

Khloe was all smiles as she posed by a promo backdrop.

Showing off her tiny waist and gym-honed arms, the former E! face sent out a cute smile while in a strappy and scoop-neck jumpsuit in white – Khloe ditched the bra for a slight side-boob show, also glamming up with a fancy watch, rings and bracelets, plus a choppy bob blow-out framing her attractive features.

A swipe right brought in Khloe’s mean manicure, with further photos bringing in “momager” Kris, who wore a chic black outfit. “The Kardashians on Hulu,” a caption read.

The Kardashians began airing on April 14 after the Calabasas-based clan ended Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2021. The series has so far featured 41-year-old Kim Kardashian passing the baby bar, her divorce from Kanye West and new romance with Pete Davidson, plus Kourtney Kardashian’s romance and eventual marriage to Travis Barker. Fans have also watched Khloe back with Tristan Thompson prior to their 2022 split – Khloe is now raising daughter True Thompson solo.

Khloe has also been opening up on her anxiety via the show, seen in a chat with BFF Malika Haqq.

Khloe Kardashian reveals anxiety battle on The Kardashians

“It’s so easy for people to say, ‘If you don’t know them, don’t pay attention,'” Khloe revealed, adding:

“Trust me, I try not to, but when you’re walking down the street and even paparazzi is heckling at you the same things you’re trying to avoid, it’s so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way that you view yourself… Even when I’ve barely done retouching, I’m so afraid to post it because people are going to say I did this.”

Khloe has faced criticism for Photoshop drama, even when going untouched. The star does, however, champion body positivity via her 2016-founded Good American clothing line, one retailing size-inclusive everything – even footwear.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.