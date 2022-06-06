Khloe Kardashian flaunts shrinking frame in skimpy weekend spandex

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian shows off her newer and much slimmer figure during a weekend workout. The reality star has made headlines galore for whittling down in the wake of her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson, although it doesn’t look like she’s losing muscle.

Posting to her Instagram stories last weekend, Khloe showed off her sweat session in a skimpy spandex look.

Khloe Kardashian looks slimmer during weekend workout

The 37-year-old went for a low-key selfie on Sunday. Seen amid rows of high-end cardio machines and likely filming herself from her Calabasas mansion, the new Hulu star looked fit and fabulous as she modeled tight black leggings, plus a strappy sports bra to match.

Drawing attention to her tiny waist and sculpted abs, the mom to True Thompson added in hot pink via Nike sneakers with white soles – she largely hid her face, though, instead showing her blonde locks all waved and worn down.

Khloe struck a pose while bending a leg slightly, also offering no caption.

Fans might’ve focused on the nose job Khloe recently admitted to having, but the buzz has shifted to Khloe and her shrinking figure.

Khloe has been showing before-and-after proof that she’s dropped weight. The sizzling minidresses and bikinis are showing it as she continues her high-profile appearances while enjoying single life – baby daddy Tristan has seemingly run out of chances to win Khloe back amid his many and public infidelities.

Khloe Kardashian says she was the ‘fat sister’

Kardashian is known for having battled her weight in the past. Speaking to People in 2015, she revealed:

“Growing up, I was always chubby, I used to just accept the way people defined me. When people called me the fat sister, I’d say, ‘Yeah I’m big-boned.’ Whatever we do to laugh at things instead of letting them hurt you. And then, I slowly but surely took something really bad in my life or a stressful time, which was my divorce, and I turned it into a positive.”

Mentioning the E! show she and her family starred in until 2021, Khloe continued: “Right before the show started, I thought I was in good shape, but I guess not good enough for Hollywood’s eyes. I didn’t realize I was the ‘fat’ sister until I went on TV and the media started saying that about me.”

In 2022, Khloe began starring in the Hulu series The Kardashians as the KarJenner family commenced a new reality television era.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.