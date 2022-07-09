Khloe Kardashian flaunts shrinking body in tight swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in a skintight swimsuit while showing off her whittled-down figure and enjoying family fun in the sun.

The reality star, 38, updated her Instagram on Saturday with sun-drenched ocean shots as she, daughter True, and others enjoyed the open water, also making it a designer affair as she rocked a Chanel bathing suit.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts weight loss in weekend swimsuit

Opening with an eye-catching shot, Khloe was photographed on her back and largely underwater as the camera perfectly caught her slim waist and curvy hips.

The Good American CEO lay back while soaking up the sun and relaxing in the translucent waters, wearing dark shades to match her black swimwear as she enjoyed a solo moment.

Further photos brought in family fun as the blonde was seen chest-deep in ocean water and with 2018-born daughter True, plus a crowd of kids all enjoying the tropical setting.

Khloe was also seen holding up a cold beverage with a straw as the super-clear water showed the Chanel logo on her swimsuit, with a humorous caption telling fans:

“Do Not Disturb…We are having fun.”

Khloe’s photo comes as she layers on the summer 2022 swimwear action. Her 2016-founded Good American brand has just released a massive new range of swimwear, including the innovative Always Fits range, one stretching up and down four sizes.

Last week, Khloe hit another milestone, celebrating her 38th birthday with a massive, pink-themed bash complete with decorative balloons. Posting to Instagram in a tight and figure-hugging latex minidress in pink, the sister to Kim Kardashian wrote:

“Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love 🥰 I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them.”

Khloe Kardashian slimmer than ever after weight loss

2022 sees Khloe single – or is she? – following her split from NBA player Tristan Thompson. Khloe has been flaunting her weight loss amid the split, although rumor has it she’s in the early relationship stages with a financier whose identity has not been revealed. Khloe has also stayed silent on the matter.

Khloe has also been promoting 41-year-old Kim’s new SKKN By KIM skincare line, released on June 21.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.