Khloe Kardashian flaunts shrinking body in skimpy spandex

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her 2022 weight loss with major gym action.

The Good American founder continues to make headlines this year for slimming down amid her Tristan Thompson split – rumor even has it that Khloe has moved on and is dating another man. Posting to Instagram last week, the Hulu star showed her cute fit from her gym, offering a full-length view of her whittled-down silhouette.

Khloe Kardashian keeping fit as she shows 2022 weight loss

Khloe, 37, filmed herself in selfie mode and amid rows of neatly-stacked weights, plus cardio machines.

Walking slowly in tight and pale blue leggings and a matching sports bra, the mom of one drew attention to her tiny waist and gym-honed legs as she added in sneakers and wore her blonde locks swept up into a bun.

Not quite the shredded abs bikini shots that have been promoting her Good Swim line this year, but definitely enough to show off her weight loss.

Khloe then switched to her manicured hand fondly stroking a cat.

The KarJenners are shedding pounds in a joint manner this year. Sister Kim Kardashian, 41, has admitted to dropping a total of 21 pounds this year. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, has dropped 40 pounds since welcoming her second baby – the billionaire mogul wants to lose the 60 pounds she gained during her pregnancy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe has now broken her silence regarding her recent weight loss.

Khloe Kardashian opens up on liking muscles

On her June First We Feast appearance, the reality star revealed:

“I have been working out on more chiseling my body. I like muscles. I don’t like to be just thin. It is really empowering.”

Khloe added: “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing I’m working on parts of my body,” then dishing on her gym routine as she continued: “We do push and pull a lot. But every time, we start with cardio for five minutes. Either we’ll do full-body days, or we’ll focus on upper abs or lower abs. Abs are always involved.”

Khloe continues to promote new drops from her Good American brand, one championing body positivity and catering to a size-inclusive clientele. Khloe’s brand even retails size-inclusive shoes. The latest sees her promoting her Always Fits swimwear – bikinis stretch up and down four sizes. Good American was founded in 2016 and retails everything from its kick-off denims to bodysuits, gym wear, footwear, and swimwear.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.