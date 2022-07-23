Khloe Kardashian flaunts shrinking body in bikini sunbathe

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is looking slimmer than ever as she flaunts her shredded abs while sunbathing aboard a yacht.

The reality star and clothing designer is seemingly giving ex Tristan Thompson a reminder of what he’s missing – the former couple is now front-page news following confirmation that they’re expecting their second child via a surrogate.

Posting to her Instagram with an ocean-set sunbathing session on Thursday, Khloe added to the pile of this week’s swimwear snaps, also topping up her tan as she modeled a tiny black bikini.

Thrilling her 264 million followers, Khloe lay on her back and on a white towel, folding one leg as she rested her upper body weight on her forearms.

Fans saw the 38-year-old looking confident and very slender as she went itty-bitty in a Good American bikini – Khloe also wore dark shades as her hair below around in the ocean breeze.

Appearing to throw shade at NBA player Tristan, Khloe wrote: “Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls.”

Khloe’s baby daddy comes with a string of cheating scandals. The latest one, seeing him confess to fathering a child while with Khloe, was the final straw. The mom of one, who shares 2018-born daughter True with Tristan, ditched her man earlier this year, but by that time, the two were already expecting their second child.

Khloe Kardashian seemingly has plenty of support

While fans have been lashing out on social media and wondering how Khloe is expecting a second child with the man who broke her heart, insiders are saying the blonde is getting plenty of support from her family.

“Everyone is lavishing her with love,” a Hollywood Life source claims. “Kylie has been an especially big help because she’s been looking after True a lot and having playdates so Khloé can focus on getting all the last little things ready. Khloé and Kylie have a really special bond because they went through their first pregnancies together. It makes sense that Kylie’s jumped into this supportive role again, she seems to know exactly what Khloe needs, they have that history.”

Khloe Kardashian spends time with True amid baby news

Earlier this week, Khloe posted gorgeous ocean-set photos of herself in a camo-print swimsuit as she gave True a piggyback ride and called her only daughter her “best friend.”

The California native added that she and True were making the “best memories.”

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.