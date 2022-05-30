Khloe Kardashian flaunts massive weight loss in minuscule spandex

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her shrinking frame in a jaw-dropping workout display. The 37-year-old reality star has made major headlines in 2022 for shedding weight, and her much slimmer silhouette was on show as she shared her Memorial Day workout to Instagram.

Posting on Monday, the new Hulu star stripped down to a skimpy spandex look, and her abs were definitely making their mark.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts shrinking figure in spandex look

Filming herself in selfie mode from her luxurious home gym, the Good American founder showed off the results of her daily sweat sessions while posing in a tight spandex sports bra and equally clingy leggings.

The mom of one, whittling down amid her recent Tristan Thompson split, was nearly unrecognizable as she highlighted her eight-pack stomach, even offering a side view of her booty as she stood amid rows of dumbbells, heavy balls, and cardio equipment.

Khloe made sure her chiseled torso was the focal point, with the video quickly going viral.

Clearly, the blonde has not over-indulged on the wedding food at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s recent nuptials.

Khloe has been turning heads all year as she steps out looking slimmer than ever, not limited to her March minidress look as she hit up Miami, FL for the SKIMS Swim launch. The former E! star has also opened up on her weight – fans know that Khloe has battled hers, also managing to drop 60 pounds after welcoming daughter True Thompson in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian opens up on her weight

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life,” Khloe told Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast in October 2019. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

The fitness junkie added: “As a side effect, I started losing weight and I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda like this.’ Then, losing weight just became some sort of competitive weird streak in me that was like, ‘I want to see if I can get arm muscles.'” Khloe then confirmed that looking good in a bikini wasn’t her goal – but that feeling good was.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.