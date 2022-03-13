Khloe Kardashian flaunts killer curves in a sheer dress while out to dinner in West Hollywood

Khloe Kardashian at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her killer body while out to dinner in West Hollywood, putting her curves on full display in a sheer dress.

The socialite was spotted recently as she headed to Craig’s on Melrose Avenue, a popular spot for celebrity sightings.

Khloe Kardashian puts curves on display in sheer Mugler dress

Sporting a sheer, mesh Mugler dress with a felted graphic pattern, paired with black, pointy-toed, black slouch boots and black sunglasses, Khloe’s ensemble left just enough to the imagination.

The Good American co-founder wore her long, blonde hair in a high, tight half-ponytail with silver hoops and a black clutch to complete the sleek look.

Although Khloe’s dress was long-sleeved and covered her from her neck to her legs, showing no skin, it teased some skin in the chest, leg, and backside areas where the dress was sheerer and nearly see-through. The dress also had ruching strategically placed in all the right spots to accentuate Khloe’s best features.

The dress’s animal print and star pattern paired a purple and black palette with the sheer material to perfectly highlight Khloe’s curves. Khloe chose neutral makeup to top off the look and let her body and dress capture the spotlight.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Khloe models sheer dress in several poses on Instagram

Khloe also took to Instagram over the weekend to share even more pics of herself modeling the Mugler dress.

Pic credit: Backgrid

In one post, Khloe squatted on the floor as she held onto a nearby door and posed for the camera, giving her best serious face while her backside took center stage.

Another post showed Khloe posing in several shots inside a Rolls Royce, which she captioned, “You wanna roll? ✨” Khloe positioned herself inside the car on her hands and knees as she gave her best face to the camera.

Next month, Khloe will join the rest of the Kar-Jenner clan as they make their debut on their new series, The Kardashians, premiering on Hulu. Unfortunately, one part of Khloe’s life that will be shown on the new series is the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.

Khloe’s baby daddy fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloe were still together and trying to work on their relationship. Despite the chaos surrounding her personal life lately, Khloe hasn’t let that stop her from putting her best face – and other assets – forward.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.