Khloe Kardashian flaunts 8-pack abs in string crop top

Khloe Kardashian is continuing to show off her new 2022 body, and she’s looking great.

The reality star, 38, put her shredded abs on show shortly before her June 27 birthday last week, sharing gym footage for her Instagram army and very much highlighting her enviable torso.

Khloe Kardashian reaches cheesegrater ab level in gym selfie

The Hulu star filmed herself amid neat rows of dumbbells and backed by cardio equipment as she took a quick sweat session break to remind her 258 million followers of her progress.

Throwing up one arm and using one hand to hold her smartphone, Khloe flaunted her insane abs while in a black Nike crop top with super-thin spaghetti straps. The mom-to-2018-born True Thompson added in tight gray leggings plus sneakers, also rocking her signature long nails.

Moving a little as she let fans see her figure, Khloe sent out a mini party vibe as she swung her hips from side to side.

No caption was offered.

This isn’t the first time Khloe has turned to fitness after getting through a breakup. The star, freshly split from cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson, did similar following her divorce from NBA player Lama Odom, telling the On Purpose podcast:

“For me, I was overweight — I was unhealthy — for a lot of my life.” In the 2019 reveal, Khloe added: “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health]. I needed a release and I needed to feel strong and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out.”

Khloe Kardashian not aiming for amazing bikini body

The former E! star also confirmed that vanity isn’t what drives her. “It was never: ‘I want to look good in a bikini.’ It was never my goal. I just wanted to feel good mentally. And, I think when you start putting yourself first, you start feeling so much better,” she continued.

Khloe is now looking sensational in many bikinis as she promotes her Good Swim line, retailed via the 2016-founded brand Good American. The label is currently promoting it’s inclusive Always Fits swimwear, which stretches up and down four sizes.

The Kardashians Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.