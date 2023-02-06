Khloe Kardashian denies rumors that she’s back with Tristan Thompson

“Who has time for a man”?

Amid rumors of a possible reconciliation with her ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter Sunday night to confirm that she is single.

When Twitter user @dajakecalderon asked Khloe who she is currently dating, the reality star wrote back: “Who has time for a man lol.”

“I have a 6 month old baby,” The Kardashians star wrote, adding that she and 4-year-old daughter True are also “sickly codependent on one another.”

“I secretly love it,” the Good American co-founder joked.

“No but for real,” she concluded, “No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline

Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016 when he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. True, their first daughter, was born two years later.

The two split up briefly in 2019 and again in 2021 over allegations that Tristan had cheated, but both times later reconciled.

The couple’s second child together, a son whose name has not yet been revealed, was born via surrogate last summer.

In December 2021, the relationship ended for good after news broke that Tristan had fathered another child – while he was still dating The Kardashians star – with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Despite his infidelities, Khloe and her ex have remained on good terms as they share co-parenting duties.

On an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe claimed that she had forgiven Tristan for his cheating past, saying in a confessional: “It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go. Let go and let God.”

Since their split, the reality star has continuously denied having any romantic interest in Tristan – once while hooked up to a lie detector – but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Khloe supporting Tristan through family tragedy

The former couple has been spending more time together recently in the wake of Tristan’s mom’s recent death.

Tristan’s mother, Andrea, passed away suddenly last month.

A week later, Khloe flew to his native Toronto, Canada, with momager Kris Jenner and sister Kim in tow to stand by Tristan’s side at the funeral.

At the time, a source close to the stars told People that Tristan “will always be family” to the Kardashian-Jenner crew and that Khloe and her family “want to do everything they can to support him.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.