Khloe Kardashian defends herself after being called out for Photoshop fail

Khloe Kardashian was called out for another Photoshop fail. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss has been a major topic of conversation lately. Despite looking the thinnest we’ve ever seen her, the reality star is still accused of Photoshopping all her pictures.

Despite losing weight, it appears Khloe has fallen for the pressure of fame and wants to look even thinner in her photos.

Khloe was caught out by fans on Twitter after a photo allegedly posted to her social media showed her with not only an impossibly thin waist but with an obvious curve to the wall behind her.

While Khloe did look stunning in the image, wearing a tight, black spandex bodysuit with black heels, her waist appeared to be the same size as her head.

Fans accused the reality star of a bad Photoshop job, with Twitter user @Khlocaine_ doing the detective work.

She posted the allegedly photoshopped shot of Khloe, writing in the caption, “this is the pic i have saved on my phone?? 💀 where y’all get that pic from lmao.”

this is the pic i have saved on my phone?? 💀 where y’all get that pic from lmao https://t.co/lf0wVIVMRn pic.twitter.com/hua057oGwu — Lex (@Khlocaine_) October 5, 2022

Under the same Twitter thread, she wrote, “no bc someone send me a screenshot of it ACTUALLY on her feed/the actual post bc… i’m confused.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian defended herself against tweets claiming she photoshopped her waist

Khloe defended herself, claiming she didn’t even post the image and had nothing to do with it.

She replied to the Twitter comment, writing, “I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn’t. Also I mean…. The bent lines in the back lol please 🤣.”

Pic credit: @Khloekardashian/Twitter

She later replied to that, writing, “Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird.”

Pic credit: @Khloekardashian/Twitter

It’s not the first time Khloe or the Kardashian sisters have been involved in a Photoshop fail, but it does appear to be the first time one of them has denied the existence of the photo itself.

Khloe was left upset by an unaltered image making the rounds on the internet in 2021

While it wasn’t necessarily a major Photoshop fail, Khloe was left upset in April 2021 when an unaltered photo of her in a bikini was taken by a family friend while she was enjoying some downtime.

Khloe was seen in a leopard print bikini with her hair pulled back in a ponytail and looked super toned. Her face was makeup free, and she looked beautiful. However, her team wanted the photo scrubbed from the internet.

Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement, “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

The Kardashians Season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.