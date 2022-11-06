Khloe Kardashian channels blonde Kris Jenner for birthday tribute

Khloe Kardashian at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday by replicating her mother’s iconic look.

The reality star stunned in a short blonde wig and large shades that covered most of her face.

Her large, pouty lips donned mauve lipstick while her contour highlighted her cheekbones.

Khloe went digging in her mother’s closet to complete her getup and chose a matching Dolce & Gabbana rose print silk set.

The ensemble included a blouse, trousers, and a robe which she accessorized with a white fur piece thrown over her shoulder.

She captioned the photo, which she shared to her Instagram Story, with “Happy birthday mom.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

She shared more hilarious photos of her impersonating her mother holding a martini glass while surrounded by suitcases that featured phrases like “Momager” and “Rich As F***.”

A photo of Kris wearing the silk set while relaxing on a couch shows just how accurate Khloe’s impersonation was. You can barely tell them apart!

Khloe Kardashian celebrated Kris Jenner’s birthday among friends

Khloe attended a small gathering to honor her mom and celebrate her birthday where guests replicated their favorite look Kris wore in the past.

Guests included Kathy Hilton, Melanie Griffith, Kym Douglas, Faye Resnick, and Robert Kardashian’s cousin Cici Bussey. They spent the evening sharing photos and videos of their best Kris impressions as well as some of them doing karaoke.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian also attended the party, wearing a short dark wig, gold hoop earrings, and a pink Juicy velour zip-up sweatsuit.

She channeled her best impression of her mother in a post captioned “You’ve been Krised.”

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian promotes body positivity with Good American

Khloe’s clothing brand Good American promotes body positivity by selling fashion-forward clothes in sizes that extend further than most high-end brands.

It strives to be 100 percent inclusive by offering clothes in sizes between 00 and 24 and showing photographs of each piece on models of varying body types.

They recently teamed up with a similar clothing brand to offer the REVOLVE x Good American Sweepstakes. Those who enter will have the chance to win a trip to Los Angeles, meet with REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer and co-founder, and join the Good Squad.

The Good Squad is Good American’s ambassador program which welcomes women who represent the brand and its values.

Good American sells everything from bathing suits and shoes to jeans and dresses.

The Kardashian airs Thursdays on Hulu.