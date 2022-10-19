Khloe Kardashian is celebrating six years of business success. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating a huge accomplishment, and in true Kardashian form, she’s doing it with several skin-baring pictures of herself.

The Kardashians star revealed that her clothing brand, Good American, is six years old now, which is longer than she’s been a mother.

To commemorate the huge achievement, Khloe offered up a discount code for her fans but not before sharing a video montage of many looks from over the years, including one of her modeling the designer denim while pregnant with her daughter, True.

In other photos in the quick flashing Instagram share, the Good American owner wore a skimpy black bikini while leaning back for the perfect angle to soak up the sun.

As the photos continue to switch rapidly, we see another tantalizing snap of Khloe, this time nude with a pair of boots on. Her significant weight loss is pretty obvious in that one.

Yet another photo of Khloe is shot from below and features the statuesque reality star standing up in a pair of jeans — that’s right, just a pair of jeans. In it, one hand coyly covers her breasts while the other rests right in front of the jeans’ pocket.

The photo montage is a reminder of just how far Khloe has come, both professionally and in her body transformation, as she has continued her healthy eating and exercise journey to the point where her fans have expressed worry about how thin she has become.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about weight loss

Khloe Kardashian’s body transformation has been dramatic and downright inspirational, so it’s not surprising that she gets many questions about it.

The 38-year-old mom of two was even asked how she managed to shrink her body and get fit while appearing on the popular interview series Hot Ones.

While there, Sean Evans shared a picture of her lifting weights where you could see Khloe from the back with all her muscles on display. Khloe responded by telling him, “I have been working out on more chiseling my body. I like muscles.”

Khloe continued, “I don’t like to be just thin. It is really empowering. I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing I’m working on parts of my body.”

She also revealed the exercises that helped her build those muscles, including “push and pull,” while admitting that whether she’s working on her upper or lower body, she’s always putting the time in on her abs.

Khloe Kardashian loves showing off her slimmer figure

Now that Khloe Kardashian has dropped quite a bit of weight, she can shop wherever she wants. That’s a stark difference from those early Keeping Up With The Kardashians days, where Khloe said she couldn’t shop with her sisters because of her curvier figure.

So when she decided to start the Good American brand, it was really important that she build a clothing line that was size inclusive — which she did as they carry sizes 00 to 32.

She told Health magazine, “I felt excluded my whole life. I’ve fluctuated. At my largest, I was a 14 or 16—which, by the way, is totally standard in the U.S. I always felt excluded from my own family—not by them.”

“On shopping trips, I couldn’t shop where they shopped. I’d be indirectly told by brands that their clothes weren’t for me because they didn’t produce a dress in my size.”