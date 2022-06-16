Khloe Kardashian calls Tristan Thompson ‘despicable’ as she sobs over cheating drama

Khloe Kardashian revealed all of her feelings about Tristan Thompson’s scandal with Maralee Nichols. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians has come to a close with some of the most emotional drama in recent years for the Kardashian family, as a lot of the final episode focused on Khloe Kardashian and the family learning about Tristan Thompson’s paternity suit and cheating scandal.

Episode 9 left fans on a cliffhanger as it ended just as Khloe called Kim and Kim informed her sister of what was happening, and only gave fans a glimpse into Khloe’s reaction in the sneak peek of the finale.

Khloe has expressed before that it’s hard to see her painful memories and hurt on display for the world to see, but that it is part of her life and it’s necessary to cope with because it isn’t going away. The Season 1 finale is a testament to just how much Tristan’s dishonesty hurt the Good American founder.

Khloe Kardashian expresses hurt over Tristan Thompson paternity scandal

When Kim broke the news to Khloe, viewers watched as Kim tried to comfort her little sister, but Khloe was quickly in tears and sobbing over the phone. Kim motioned for the cameras to leave, but the audio was still there.

Later, Khloe admitted that it wasn’t fair that she “found out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world.” She said that while the best thing would be not doing it at all, not warning her about what was happening was “an additional slap in my face.” She added that “it’s humiliating” and she was “embarrassed.”

She decided not to show up to a family meeting to discuss the situation as well, noting, “I would prefer to be alone than around people.”

Later, Khloe went even deeper into her feelings regarding the situation. She confessed, “I’m not sure there’s one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this. Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not. And that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

Her sisters shared similar sentiments regarding Tristan’s betrayal and the humiliation that Khloe was facing publicly, but let their sister know that they weren’t faulting her for any of this because she was just doing what she thought was best for her family.

Khloe Kardashian tried to keep things normal at home for True

Tristan’s scandal with Maralee Nichols rocked Khloe’s whole world as the two were trying to repair their relationship and she had full intentions of sharing her home with him so they could make amends and have a family together.

Despite all the pain, Khloe didn’t let True know what was going on. She revealed that True and Tristan talked every night on FaceTime, Khloe just didn’t talk to him during their calls.

She added, “True will never know anything is wrong, in my book, ever. I’ve done this before. I know how to do it.”

Season 1 of The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu.