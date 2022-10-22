Khloe Kardashian calls Kim out for copying her skintight catsuit look

Khloe Kardashian claimed sister Kim Kardashian stole her outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian posted a recent selfie wearing a skintight catsuit, showing off her famous curves. However, the outfit looked quite familiar, and after her sister Khloe Kardashian’s recent comments, we now know why.

Kim shared a full-body shot of herself standing in her enormous bathroom while wearing an incredibly tight jumpsuit that hugged her curves in all the right places.

The ensemble featured a halter neck and was a purple metallic color with no pattern or anything to distract from how flattering it was on Kim’s slender frame.

She showed off the backless outfit as she turned around and gave a view of the stunning look from all sides.

Kim accessorized with a pair of blue suede boots and the tiniest silver purse ever seen, though she didn’t wear any jewelry.

Kim’s platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in waves, with followers getting only a slight view of her eye makeup, which was a light bronzed eyeshadow with black liquid eyeliner.

In the caption, the reality star simply wrote, “Hi.”

Khloe Kardashian called out Kim Kardashian for stealing her outfit

While Kim’s look definitely stole the show, it was Khloe’s hilarious comments that actually gained the most attention.

Khloe wrote, “Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha,” and later followed it up with, “You’re a b**ch.”

Underneath Khloe’s comments, a follower wrote, “What fits in the purse? Does @poosh need to investigate?! 😍,” making sure Kim and Khloe’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, founder of POOSH, was not left out of the conversation.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Khloe was referring to her own post the day before in which she was seen in the same exact outfit, though she paired it with knee-high white boots and a pair of silver necklaces.

Khloe wore her blonde hair parted in the middle and hanging down in beach waves as she lifted one leg up and jutted out her hip to show off her stunning, gym-honed physique.

In further photos, Khloe was seen standing and staring at the camera, showing off her makeup, which included a dark smokey eye with long eyelashes and a nude lip.

Kim and Khloe previously wore the same Dolce & Gabbana outfit

It’s not the first time Kim and Khloe have twinned, which isn’t surprising considering sisters share their clothes all the time.

Kim previously posted a picture of a pair of incredibly glittering hot pants with a matching bra as she appeared to be backstage for Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim would later debut the CiaoKim by Dolce and Gabbana collection at Milan Fashion Week, which featured several pieces from the archives personally chosen by Kim herself.

Khloe later wore the same outfit to the show as she supported Kim, though she wore it with a black bodysuit underneath.

