Khloe Kardashian arches back in skintight bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is arching her back and flaunting her phenomenal figure in a skintight nude bodysuit and heels.

The reality star, 38, took a break from promoting her Good American clothing brand, posting to Instagram to shout out a brand just launched by one of her sisters. Khloe was promoting 41-year-old Kim Kardashian’s SKKN by Kim skincare line and ensuring her sibling’s early days as the SKKN CEO go well.

Khloe Kardashian shows killer body to promote SKKN by Kim

Posing on marbled floors and poking up her backside as she lifted her torso, Khloe posed, resting her body weight on her arms and head while wearing one clingy look.

The blonde went second skin-style in a clingy one-piece in nude shades. The bodysuit came covered in black prints and was paired with block heels in perspex.

Khloe rocked her usual long manicure as she flaunted her body and sent the camera a gaze, with further photos showing a similar pose, plus Khloe lounging around the marbled surface.

Khloe wore a full face of makeup, plus hoop earrings, writing: “SKKN anyone? @skkn.”

In a share posted shortly before her bodysuit post, Khloe posed in the same look to name-drop queen bee, Kim, writing: “SKKN!!!! Kimberly I am constantly in awe of you! Congratulations on the launch of @skkn. You deserve the world 🤍.” SKKN by Kim offers nine skincare products and boasted over 4 million Instagram followers ahead of launching on June 21. It marks the second KarJenner skincare line – also offering one is 24-year-old Kylie Jenner via her 2019-launched Kylie Skin.

Khloe has also been promoting her own brand, Good American, as the label launches new swimwear. In May, Khloe made headlines for posing in a pink glitter bikini as she released the latest Good Swim items.

Khloe Kardashian wants change via Good American brand

For Khloe, her 2016-brand is about empowerment and change in a world where size is still a label used in negative ways.

Speaking to Elle about inclusivity, the Californian revealed: “There’s a gap in the market for that. That’s something I’m truly passionate about. For me, the biggest thing was the range in sizes. That’s something to really fight for and it’s something we were both really adamant about. It came true and we’re about to provide this really fabulous denim line that’s really trendy and cool for a great, diverse range of women.”

Khloe has just released the Always Fits swim range, which stretches up and down four sizes and comes in an inclusive range of sizes.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.