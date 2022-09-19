Khloe Kardashian arches back in nude bodysuit for big promotion

Khloe Kardashian shows off new lean figure in promotion for her company Good American. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian has debuted a smaller figure as of late and has been proudly showing it off.

In a recent Instagram Story, Khloe posed in an advertisement for a Good American sale.

Khloe’s brand is not just about fashion; it’s also about body acceptance. Something Khloe has admitted she’s struggled with in the past.

According to the website, Good American claims its “committed to challenging industry norms to bring you a collection that is 100% inclusive, always.”

For the promotion, Khloe wore a nude, sleeveless mock turtleneck body suit.

The skintight, high-cut bodysuit highlighted Khloe’s slimmed-down hips and rear end.

Khloe poses while advertising a 25% off sale on Good American clothing. Pic credit: khloekardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians star seems to be hyperfocused on work and her children as she welcomed home a son earlier in the summer.

Khloe’s son makes his presence heard

Khloe’s son, who fans don’t yet know the name of, was recently heard on one of the reality star’s Instagram Stories.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the mother of two shared a PR package from the newest Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with momager Kris Jenner, her son could be heard babbling in the background.

Khloe has been rather protective of her new baby boy.

Taking a page from her sister Kylie’s book, she’s not yet shared a name or photos of him.

She welcomed her son via surrogate after expressing her hopes for another child and appears to be quietly enjoying mom life.

Khloe has fun as ‘single lady’

But Khloe is not letting her role as a new mom get in the way of much-needed fun. She recently attended Beyonce’s star-studded birthday bash with sister Kim Kardashian and their friend, actress La La Anthony.

The Revenge Body alum went full glam for the evening where ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristian Thompson was also present.

She looked like a disco ball in a head-to-toe sparkling silver look. Her dirty blonde locks were styled in loose curls as she posed with her posse.

Khloe wore a sheer long sleeve crop top and matching miniskirt. She accessorized with knee-high, pointy-toed boots and a tiny matching purse.

She nodded to one of Beyonce’s most famous songs in her caption, “All the single ladies.” Khloe was rumored to be dating someone, but after the birth of her son, she is reportedly completely focused on her daughter True and her son, who she’s not yet shared many details about.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.