Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy 

Khloe Kardashian knows the sex of the baby she is expecting through a surrogate with Tristan Thompson.

A day after the surprising news dropped that she and Tristan had a sibling for True on the way, a source revealed the surrogate was carrying a boy.

The update was exciting for Khloe, who has expressed a desire to expand her family and give True siblings like Khloe had, growing up in the Kardashian home.

The child will be the second for Khloe and the fourth for Tristan. Tristan had his first child with model Jordyn Craig in December 2016, around the same time he began dating Khloe; he and Khloe had baby True in April 2018. Finally, Tristan fathered a child named Theo with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols in December.

With three baby mamas and a son on the way, Tristan isn’t quite in Nick Cannon territory, but he is getting close.

The surrogate is believed to have become pregnant in November.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson only speak about True; expecting a boy

A loose-lipped source dished the details about Khloe’s soon-to-be second child to Page Six.

The source revealed, “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

A representative for Khloe confirmed, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

The sources continued that Tristan and Khloe had not spoken (except about True) since December, when his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols emerged. Before Tristan’s latest cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols resulted in a child, Khloe reportedly dumped Tristan for an alleged encounter with influencer Sydney Chase in 2021.

Khloe Kardashian is looking for love in Season 2 of The Kardashian

Before Khloe’s baby surprise, the trailer for The Kardashians Season 2 dropped. Khloe appeared to be done with the NBA player at the end of Season 1 when she learned that Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols and conceived the baby on his 30th birthday.

Khloe declared she was ready for love in the trailer for the Hulu show, which promised to be packed with information. Among other storylines are Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding, Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy, Kendall Jenner’s model career, and Kim Kardashian’s new relationship.

The next few months will undoubtedly be challenging for Khloe as she navigates the press and promotes the show. Interviewers will likely have questions about her choice to have another baby with Tristan, despite his multiple cheating scandals. But if there is one thing the Kardashian/Jenner clan is familiar with, it is a scandal.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.