Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner twin in hot pink suits for Kylie Jenner event

Khloe and Kris step out to support Kylie. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner twin in hot pink suits for a Kylie Jenner event that happened this week in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians and Jenner family members were out in full force on Wednesday night to support Kylie at the official launch of her Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner joined Kris and Khloe for the festivities bringing their fashion A-game to the event.

While Kendall made headlines for rocking a vintage slip dress that was originally worn by Gisele Bundchen, Kris and Khloe went for twinning attire.

The mother and daughter duo were giving off serious Barbie vibes with their hot pink pants suits, especially Khloe with her long blond locks.

They proudly showed off their fashion choices in a video shared by the Instagram account @kardashiansocial that revealed Kris and Khloe were having a ball at the party.

Although the momager and Good America founder were twinning, they each put their own fashionista spin on their outfits.

Kris opted for a darker hot pink suit that was loose with flowers on it. She finished off the look with silver high heels and a matching silver purse.

Khloe went for a lighter and tighter pantsuit. The pants were leather, and the blazer was form-fitting to reveal a light pink shirt underneath. She kept the color scheme going with matching high heels and a small purse.

After the event, Kris used social media to thank those who came out to support the event. Kris included a picture of her famous family, all decked out in the Instagram post.

Kim and Kourtney both went for a dark, edgier look, while Kyle sported a white dress for her special night.

Momager Kris Jenner out in full force to support her daughters

This week it was Kylie’s business that Kris got all decked out to support. Last week, it was Kendall and her 818 Tequila company that brought out Kris’s fashion side.

The momager stunned in a sheer white dress as she left an investor event for Kendall’s company on the arm of her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Kendall and Kylie’s business events come as the famous family gears up for Season 2 of The Kardashians.

Khloe shared a new teaser for the Hulu show this week, revealing things are intense for the famous family.

There’s no question that the KarJenner clan are all fashionistas. That was proven again with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner channeling barbie in hot pink suits.

They were different styles, but both ladies looked fabulous.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.