Khloe Kardashian all smiles amid news she’s expecting baby #2

Khloe Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian nearly broke the internet last night as news of her pregnancy circulated – and the father is Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old reality star, this year splitting from her serial-cheating baby daddy, is confirmed to be expecting her second child with the man she finally split from this year. It’s all very messy as Khloe and Tristan were expecting via a surrogate before their split.

Khloe updated her Instagram with a happy and smiling shot shortly before a rep confirmed she’s expecting her second baby.

The Good American founder made no mention of the news, instead focusing on family life as she shared a fun selfie with 2018-born daughter True Thompson, plus brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream.

Wearing a pink, strappy top and holding the camera, Khloe smiled for the camera and stuck out her tongue, with the shot also taking in a swish backyard setting at dusk.

A white heart emoji was the only caption.

On Wednesday, a rep for Khloe told People:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.” They added:

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Of course, the news quickly trended on Twitter. Basketball star Tristan, who cheated on Khloe days before she was due to welcome True, has also been unfaithful with model Jordyn Woods. The last straw came as he admitted to fathering another child while still with Khloe. His latest son is 7 months old and shared with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian reportedly had her reasons for secret surrogacy

Since the bombshell news, sources close to the clothing designer have stated that she chose to conceal the surrogate’s pregnancy to protect her mental health.

“Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety,” the source tells E! News, adding, “and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.” Tristan had publicly apologized to Khloe following the reveal he’d fathered another child, writing, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.